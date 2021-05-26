5/26/21 Jail Log: Burglary of Habitation among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jimmy Eden was taken into custody at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 for warrants issued by 21-M00873 and Eastland County.
Bail for Eden was set at $5,000 for Burglary of Habitation, $5,000 for Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30K, $548 for VPTA x1, and $412 for Expired Vehicle Registration, for a grand total of $10,960. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 3
- Theft Class C: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 2
- Misc Contempt of Court: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X7
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X1
MISC DWLI X2
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X5
MISC CPF X 3
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
MISC FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
55999999 POSS DEL/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
