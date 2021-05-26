5/26/21 Jail Log: Burglary of Habitation among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jimmy Eden

Jimmy Eden was taken into custody at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 for warrants issued by 21-M00873 and Eastland County.

Bail for Eden was set at $5,000 for Burglary of Habitation, $5,000 for Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30K, $548 for VPTA x1, and $412 for Expired Vehicle Registration, for a grand total of $10,960. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Theft Class C: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Misc Contempt of Court: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
RAMIREZ, ELVIS
Booking #:
433805
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 5:01 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
MCMANUS, KATHERINE
Booking #:
433804
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 2:11 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X7
$6220.80
EDEN, JIMMY
Booking #:
433803
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 12:55 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X1
$10960.00
ANDRADE, MISTY
Booking #:
433801
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MCEVERS, RICHARD
Booking #:
433800
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC DWLI X2
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X5
$9660.60
LIMUEL, SHYTEL
Booking #:
433799
Release Date:
05-25-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X 3
$300.00
FLOREZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
433798
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
MISC FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
$1932.00
LOPEZ, NICOLE
Booking #:
433797
Release Date:
05-25-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
FLOREZ, ERIC
Booking #:
433796
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 13
No Bond
HARRISON, CORT
Booking #:
433795
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS DEL/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BATES, JOSEPH
Booking #:
433794
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 11:28 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
Smith, Dena
Booking #:
433793
Release Date:
05-25-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 10:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

