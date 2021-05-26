5/26/21 Jail Log: Burglary of Habitation among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jimmy Eden

Jimmy Eden was taken into custody at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 for warrants issued by 21-M00873 and Eastland County.

Bail for Eden was set at $5,000 for Burglary of Habitation, $5,000 for Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30K, $548 for VPTA x1, and $412 for Expired Vehicle Registration, for a grand total of $10,960. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Theft Class C: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Misc Contempt of Court: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

