5/21/21 Jail Log: Police pursuits result in two arrests

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Nicholas Medina

Guadalupe Vargas

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was conducting follow-up investigation on several recent burglaries and copper metal thefts. While attempting to make contact with the suspect, the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Medina. Medina was taken into custody at approximately 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 due to an outstanding warrant issued by TDCJ. Bond for Medina was set at $25,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Also on Thursday, May 20, 2021, a deputy with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of N. Bryant Boulevard. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated and fled the stop. During the pursuit, the vehicle came to the stop, and a front seat passenger exited and fled on foot. Assisting units were able to apprehend the passenger who was identified as Guadalupe Vargas. Vargas was taken into custody at approximately 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, due to outstanding warrants issued by the 51st District Court. Bail for Vargas was set at $50,000 for GOB Poss CS PG 1>=4G<200G, $10,000 for GOB Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and $10,000 for GOD Theft of Firearm, for a grand total of $70,000. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Assault Public Servant: 1

Issuance Bad Check: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Theft: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

GOB – Theft of Firearm: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

GOB – Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

PARKER, JADE Booking #: 433734 Booking Date: 05-21-2021 – 2:25 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond WATSON, KAYLA Booking #: 433733 Booking Date: 05-21-2021 – 2:09 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 DUNN, BODIE Booking #: 433732 Booking Date: 05-21-2021 – 1:42 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 ROBLES, SELESTE Booking #: 433731 Booking Date: 05-21-2021 – 12:58 am Charges: 13990063 *GJI*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT No Bond HOOD, SHANNON Booking #: 433730 Booking Date: 05-21-2021 – 12:41 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54999999 DEFFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS $874.00 ARREDONDO, ROBERT Booking #: 433729 Release Date: 05-21-2021 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 11:50 pm Charges: 26999999 ISSUANCE BAD CHECK

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS

MISC VPTA X 2 $3430.00 DELEON, ALEX Booking #: 433728 Release Date: 05-21-2021 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 11:35 pm Charges: MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE No Bond GARZA, JESUS Booking #: 433727 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 10:43 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond CARRILLO, AARON Booking #: 433726 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 9:38 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010020 *J/NISI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH $544.00 WATSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 433725 Release Date: 05-20-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 8:47 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2

MISC FTAX3 $1506.00 MARTIN, JONATHAN Booking #: 433724 Release Date: 05-20-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 7:35 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CROW, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 433723 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 5:55 pm Charges: 50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond VARGAS, GUADALUPE Booking #: 433722 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 4:04 pm Charges: 23990008 *GOB*THEFT OF FIREARM

24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X 12 No Bond MEDINA, NICHOLAS Booking #: 433721 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 3:52 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond WADE, JUSTIN Booking #: 433720 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 3:46 pm Charges: MISC CPFx6 No Bond COLLARD, SCOTT Booking #: 433719 Release Date: 05-20-2021 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 2:49 pm Charges: 13990043 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond MEADOR, VICTORIA Booking #: 433718 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 1:21 pm Charges: 13150007 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond MATRANGA, CURTIS Booking #: 433717 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 11:06 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond Lopez, Juan Booking #: 433716 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 9:24 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond

