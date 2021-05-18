5/18/21 Jail Log: Subject going off bond for 2020 murder charge

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Lisa Clemons

Lisa Clemons was taken into custody at approximately 11:01 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, going off bond, triggering a warrant to be issued by the 119th District Court.

Bond for Clemons was set at $150,000 for a 2020 murder charge. Clemons was released at 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Possession: 1

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1

Murder: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

