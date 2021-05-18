5/18/21 Jail Log: Subject going off bond for 2020 murder charge

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Lisa Clemons was taken into custody at approximately 11:01 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, going off bond, triggering a warrant to be issued by the 119th District Court.
Bond for Clemons was set at $150,000 for a 2020 murder charge. Clemons was released at 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Possession: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Murder: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X1
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X2
23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
