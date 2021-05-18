5/18/21 Jail Log: Subject going off bond for 2020 murder charge

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Lisa Clemons

Lisa Clemons was taken into custody at approximately 11:01 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, going off bond, triggering a warrant to be issued by the 119th District Court.

Bond for Clemons was set at $150,000 for a 2020 murder charge. Clemons was released at 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Misc COMM: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
LOPEZ, PEDRO
Booking #:
433686
Booking Date:
05-18-2021 – 5:24 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VELEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
433685
Booking Date:
05-18-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
PERKINS, IAN
Booking #:
433684
Release Date:
05-18-2021 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2021 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
KING, MAGEN
Booking #:
433683
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X1
$1660.00
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
433682
Release Date:
05-18-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
09990030 GOB* MURDER
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
433681
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X2
$5464.40
WILSON, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
433680
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
MCMANUS, JAMES
Booking #:
433679
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X13
No Bond
GOMEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
433678
Release Date:
05-17-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 11:51 am
Charges:
57070020 *RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
BLANKENSHIP, RANDY
Booking #:
433677
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 9:48 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

