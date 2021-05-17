5/15-5/17 Jail Log: Burglary of Building among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Brandon Costilla was taken into custody at approximately 10:31 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 for multiple warrants issued by Tom Green County, US Marshall, and the 340th District Court.
Bail for Costilla was set at $40,000 for Burglary of Building, $15,000 for Credit/Debit Card Abuse, $15,00 for Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 10<50, and $15,000 for Forgery Financial Instrument Elderly, for a grand total of $85,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 14
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Impeding Traffic: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6
- Theft: 5
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Bench Warrant: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1
- Walking with the Flow of Traffic: 1
- Failed to Give Information and Render First Aid: 1
- Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1
- No Class M Endorsement: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
- False Alarm or Report: 1
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X6
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 6
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA X 7
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
MISC FTA X 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA X 1
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC FTA
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990071 GOB*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
25890020 GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY
26040044 GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X1
54999999 WALKLING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 1
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA x 1
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X5
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA x 1
MISC FTA X2
