5/15-5/17 Jail Log: Burglary of Building among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Brandon Costilla

Brandon Costilla was taken into custody at approximately 10:31 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 for multiple warrants issued by Tom Green County, US Marshall, and the 340th District Court.

Bail for Costilla was set at $40,000 for Burglary of Building, $15,000 for Credit/Debit Card Abuse, $15,00 for Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 10<50, and $15,000 for Forgery Financial Instrument Elderly, for a grand total of $85,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 14

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Impeding Traffic: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6

Theft: 5

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Public Intoxication: 4

Bench Warrant: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1

Walking with the Flow of Traffic: 1

Failed to Give Information and Render First Aid: 1

Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1

No Class M Endorsement: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1

False Alarm or Report: 1

HERRICK, DUSTIN Booking #: 433646 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 4:57 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $662.00 GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 433645 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 4:15 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC CPF X6 $2288.00 DAVIS, COLBY Booking #: 433644 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 3:54 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 BURGETT, GARRY Booking #: 433643 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 3:53 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 433642 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 1:18 am Charges: 54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

MISC FTA x 1 $1016.00 GONZALES, ROY Booking #: 433641 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 12:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MCMANUS, KATHERINE Booking #: 433640 Release Date: 05-15-2021 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 11:01 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA x 6 $5390.00 PHILIPP, HAROLD Booking #: 433639 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:29 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

MISC FTA X 7 $7144.00 PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 433638 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:07 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 TAPIA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 433637 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:01 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond BOYD, DANNY Booking #: 433636 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 9:40 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond EGAN, MICHAEL Booking #: 433635 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 8:52 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $462.00 DUNCAN, ROBERT Booking #: 433634 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 8:26 pm Charges: 22990001 BENCH WARRANT

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond JOHNSON, RONALD Booking #: 433633 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 8:16 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 SCHMIDT, MICHAEL Booking #: 433632 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 7:53 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC FTA X 1 $946.00 BRICKEN, REBECCA Booking #: 433631 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 7:26 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 $1502.00 PORRAS, ORLANDO Booking #: 433629 Release Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 6:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 433628 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 6:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, AUSTIN Booking #: 433630 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 6:08 pm Charges: 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond JOINER, CLINTON Booking #: 433627 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 4:59 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT $35000.00 WILBORN, JOSE Booking #: 433626 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 2:50 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond Febres, Epi Booking #: 433625 Release Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 2:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA $502.00 FUSON, JON Booking #: 433624 Release Date: 05-14-2021 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 1:21 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond GUERRA, DANIEL Booking #: 433623 Release Date: 05-14-2021 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 12:03 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond VILLA, JESSICA Booking #: 433622 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 11:02 am Charges: 35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990071 GOB*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD $30000.00 WASHINGTON, CLIFTON Booking #: 433621 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:44 am Charges: 35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond COSTILLA, BRANDON Booking #: 433620 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:31 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

25890020 GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY

26040044 GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD $40000.00 MEZA, MICHEAL Booking #: 433619 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:17 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond LARGE, DUSTY Booking #: 433618 Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:04 am Charges: 13150011 GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond PADILLA, JAIME Booking #: 433617 Release Date: 05-14-2021 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 05-14-2021 – 9:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 433666 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 5:34 am Charges: MISC CPF x 13 No Bond CARDONA, JAY Booking #: 433665 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 4:33 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 CHIPMAN, KINNA Booking #: 433664 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 4:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 PUSTKA, ALEXANDRA Booking #: 433663 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 3:34 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LOSOYA, ABRAHAM Booking #: 433662 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 2:31 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1 No Bond REYES, NICHOLAS Booking #: 433661 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 1:42 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Thompkins, Azellia Booking #: 433660 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 1:31 am Charges: 41999999 Public Intoxication $462.00 GAITAN, FRANKLYN Booking #: 433659 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 1:08 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW TRAFFIC $264.00 REYES, JESSICA Booking #: 433658 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 12:52 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 WALKLING WITH TRAFFIC $690.00 SPELLER, DYLLAN Booking #: 433657 Release Date: 05-16-2021 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 11:59 pm Charges: 54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER FIRST AID

MISC FTA X 1 $1270.00 MARTINEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 433656 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 11:38 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

53999999 DOC-FIGHTING

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 $2764.00 DONAKER, KENNETH Booking #: 433655 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 11:18 pm Charges: 53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE $500.00 TEAGUE, DUSTIN Booking #: 433654 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 8:25 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA x 1 $1014.00 CAPUCHINO, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 433653 Release Date: 05-15-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 5:15 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 RUSSELL, ROY Booking #: 433652 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 4:58 pm Charges: 26040043 GOB*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X5

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MEYERS, TROY Booking #: 433651 Release Date: 05-15-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 4:15 pm Charges: 54999999 NO CLASS M ENDORSMENT

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE $412.00 ALLIE, RICHARD Booking #: 433650 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 3:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MARTIN, JONATHAN Booking #: 433649 Release Date: 05-15-2021 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 1:47 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 CLARY, WESLEY Booking #: 433648 Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 1:19 pm Charges: 48010016 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond GARCIA, SEFERINO Booking #: 433647 Release Date: 05-15-2021 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2021 – 11:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 AYLESWORTH, RYAN Booking #: 433676 Booking Date: 05-17-2021 – 2:01 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 VILLEDA – MARTINEZ, DANIEL Booking #: 433675 Release Date: 05-17-2021 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 11:09 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC FTA x 1 $1152.00 FIELDS, CEDRIC Booking #: 433674 Release Date: 05-16-2021 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 9:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 433673 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 8:45 pm Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

MISC FTA X2 $1516.00 DELACRUZ, JOEL Booking #: 433672 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 5:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 Smith, Calvin Booking #: 433671 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 4:06 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond JOHNSON, RODNEY Booking #: 433670 Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 3:56 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond RAMIREZ, JOSE Booking #: 433669 Release Date: 05-16-2021 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 9:34 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 VILLARREAL, ELOY Booking #: 433668 Release Date: 05-16-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 9:29 am Charges: 53990020 *RPR* FALSE ALARM OR REPORT No Bond MUELLER, CHRISTINA Booking #: 433667 Release Date: 05-16-2021 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2021 – 8:03 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $2500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597