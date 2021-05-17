5/15-5/17 Jail Log: Burglary of Building among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Brandon Costilla

Brandon Costilla was taken into custody at approximately 10:31 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 for multiple warrants issued by Tom Green County, US Marshall, and the 340th District Court.

Bail for Costilla was set at $40,000 for Burglary of Building, $15,000 for Credit/Debit Card Abuse, $15,00 for Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 10<50, and $15,000 for Forgery Financial Instrument Elderly, for a grand total of $85,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 14
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Impeding Traffic: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6
  • Theft: 5
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Bench Warrant: 1
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1
  • Walking with the Flow of Traffic: 1
  • Failed to Give Information and Render First Aid: 1
  • Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • No Class M Endorsement: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
  • False Alarm or Report: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
HERRICK, DUSTIN
Booking #:
433646
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 4:57 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
433645
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 4:15 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X6
$2288.00
DAVIS, COLBY
Booking #:
433644
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 3:54 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 
BURGETT, GARRY
Booking #:
433643
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433642
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 1:18 am
Charges:
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
MISC FTA x 1
$1016.00
GONZALES, ROY
Booking #:
433641
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 12:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MCMANUS, KATHERINE
Booking #:
433640
Release Date:
05-15-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 6
$5390.00
PHILIPP, HAROLD
Booking #:
433639
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA X 7
$7144.00
PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
433638
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
TAPIA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
433637
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BOYD, DANNY
Booking #:
433636
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
 
EGAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433635
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$462.00
DUNCAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
433634
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
22990001 BENCH WARRANT
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
JOHNSON, RONALD
Booking #:
433633
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
SCHMIDT, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433632
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA X 1
$946.00
BRICKEN, REBECCA
Booking #:
433631
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1502.00
PORRAS, ORLANDO
Booking #:
433629
Release Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
433628
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, AUSTIN
Booking #:
433630
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
JOINER, CLINTON
Booking #:
433627
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
$35000.00
WILBORN, JOSE
Booking #:
433626
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
Febres, Epi
Booking #:
433625
Release Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA
$502.00
FUSON, JON
Booking #:
433624
Release Date:
05-14-2021 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 1:21 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
GUERRA, DANIEL
Booking #:
433623
Release Date:
05-14-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
VILLA, JESSICA
Booking #:
433622
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 11:02 am
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990071 GOB*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
$30000.00
WASHINGTON, CLIFTON
Booking #:
433621
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:44 am
Charges:
35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
COSTILLA, BRANDON
Booking #:
433620
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:31 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
25890020 GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY
26040044 GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
$40000.00
MEZA, MICHEAL
Booking #:
433619
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:17 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
LARGE, DUSTY
Booking #:
433618
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:04 am
Charges:
13150011 GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
PADILLA, JAIME
Booking #:
433617
Release Date:
05-14-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 9:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
 
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433666
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 5:34 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 13
No Bond
CARDONA, JAY
Booking #:
433665
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 4:33 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
CHIPMAN, KINNA
Booking #:
433664
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 4:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PUSTKA, ALEXANDRA
Booking #:
433663
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOSOYA, ABRAHAM
Booking #:
433662
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 2:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
REYES, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
433661
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 1:42 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
Thompkins, Azellia
Booking #:
433660
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 1:31 am
Charges:
41999999 Public Intoxication
$462.00
GAITAN, FRANKLYN
Booking #:
433659
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 1:08 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW TRAFFIC
$264.00
REYES, JESSICA
Booking #:
433658
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 12:52 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 WALKLING WITH TRAFFIC
$690.00
SPELLER, DYLLAN
Booking #:
433657
Release Date:
05-16-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER FIRST AID
MISC FTA X 1
$1270.00
MARTINEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
433656
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$2764.00
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
433655
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
$500.00
TEAGUE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
433654
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA x 1
$1014.00
CAPUCHINO, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433653
Release Date:
05-15-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
RUSSELL, ROY
Booking #:
433652
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
26040043 GOB*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X5
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MEYERS, TROY
Booking #:
433651
Release Date:
05-15-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO CLASS M ENDORSMENT
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE
$412.00
ALLIE, RICHARD
Booking #:
433650
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MARTIN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
433649
Release Date:
05-15-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 1:47 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
CLARY, WESLEY
Booking #:
433648
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
48010016 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
GARCIA, SEFERINO
Booking #:
433647
Release Date:
05-15-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2021 – 11:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
 
AYLESWORTH, RYAN
Booking #:
433676
Booking Date:
05-17-2021 – 2:01 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
VILLEDA – MARTINEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
433675
Release Date:
05-17-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC FTA x 1
$1152.00
FIELDS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
433674
Release Date:
05-16-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
433673
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
MISC FTA X2
$1516.00
DELACRUZ, JOEL
Booking #:
433672
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Smith, Calvin
Booking #:
433671
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
JOHNSON, RODNEY
Booking #:
433670
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
433669
Release Date:
05-16-2021 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 9:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VILLARREAL, ELOY
Booking #:
433668
Release Date:
05-16-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 9:29 am
Charges:
53990020 *RPR* FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
No Bond
MUELLER, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
433667
Release Date:
05-16-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2021 – 8:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo