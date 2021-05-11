5/11/21 Jail Log: Assault of a Pregnant Person among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Craig Funk

Craig Funk was taken into custody at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Funk was set at $25,000 for Assault of a Pregnant Person. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Prohibited Weapon – Knuckles: 1

Assault of a Pregnant Person: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Possession: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]