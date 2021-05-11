5/11/21 Jail Log: Assault of a Pregnant Person among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Craig Funk was taken into custody at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Funk was set at $25,000 for Assault of a Pregnant Person. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Prohibited Weapon – Knuckles: 1
- Assault of a Pregnant Person: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Possession: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
54990067 *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070019 *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT
MISC FAIL TO STOP GIVE INFO OVER $2
MISC CPF X1
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597