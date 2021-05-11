5/11/21 Jail Log: Assault of a Pregnant Person among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Craig Funk

Craig Funk was taken into custody at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Funk was set at $25,000 for Assault of a Pregnant Person. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Prohibited Weapon – Knuckles: 1
  • Assault of a Pregnant Person: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
LINDEM, MARK
Booking #:
433572
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 4:47 am
Charges:
52030026 *FTA*PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES
54990067 *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
FUNK, CRAIG
Booking #:
433571
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 11:57 pm
Charges:
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
433570
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
FULTON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433569
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
OWENS, JEREMY
Booking #:
433568
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
AGUILAR, JUAN
Booking #:
433567
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HARO, ADAM
Booking #:
433566
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070019 *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
$502.00
ORTIZ-ARZOLA, REY
Booking #:
433565
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
FULTON, MASON
Booking #:
433564
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FAIL TO STOP GIVE INFO OVER $2
No Bond
ROSSER, LEVI
Booking #:
433563
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC CPF X1
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
$50000.00
RODRIQUES, JACOBE
Booking #:
433562
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
REEVES, PRESTON
Booking #:
433561
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
PARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433560
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
73990715 *GOB*ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
MARES, IRINEO
Booking #:
433559
Release Date:
05-10-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 11:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
