4/8/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Edward Garcia

Edward Garcia was taken into custody at approximately 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 for a warrant originating in Midland County.

Bail for Garcia was set at $50,000 for Sexual Assault Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Non Support Neglect Child: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle: 1
  • Possession: 12
  • Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Terroristic Threat Cause Fear or Imminent SBI: 1
  • DC – Fighting: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

YELINEK, WESTLEY
Booking #:
433042
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 5:08 am
Charges:
MISC *FTA* NON SUPPORT NEGLECT CHILD
No Bond
SHACKELFORD, MONA
Booking #:
433041
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 3:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ACOSTA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433040
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 2:50 am
Charges:
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
ARREDONDO, TENNY
Booking #:
433039
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 PPSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
TAPIA, ELSA
Booking #:
433038
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 2:37 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
433037
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 2:33 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$1906.00
ARROYO, HECTOR
Booking #:
433036
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 2:32 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
$690.00
HOUSEWRIGHT, BRETT
Booking #:
433035
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 1:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BELL, FAYLIN
Booking #:
433034
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 1:49 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
BEESON, BLAIR
Booking #:
433033
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
DUIAM DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR
$524.00
ZAPATA, ALFONSO
Booking #:
433032
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
48990015 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
$1368.00
RIOS, JESSE
Booking #:
433031
Release Date:
04-07-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARES, MONICA
Booking #:
433030
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X6
MISC VPTA
$4806.00
RODRIGUEZ, RICKY
Booking #:
433029
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
433028
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
$500.00
SERRANO, ADRIAN
Booking #:
433027
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
$1962.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
433026
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Aguirre, Christian
Booking #:
433025
Release Date:
04-07-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
MISC CPF X6
$462.00
HENDERSON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
433024
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
ALVARADO, NOE
Booking #:
433023
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
RIDGE, MANNIX
Booking #:
433022
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
35990015 *FTA* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 *FTA* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$120010.00
MOORE, ZARIA
Booking #:
433021
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARCIA, EDWARD
Booking #:
433018
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$50000.00
VASQUEZ, JOE RAY
Booking #:
433020
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 1:47 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
REYES, DANIELLE
Booking #:
433019
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
99999999 GOB OFF RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
TORRES, SAMMY
Booking #:
433017
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 11:29 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
LANDS, STACI
Booking #:
433016
Release Date:
04-07-2021 – 8:43 am
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 8:02 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

