4/8/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Edward Garcia

Edward Garcia was taken into custody at approximately 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 for a warrant originating in Midland County.

Bail for Garcia was set at $50,000 for Sexual Assault Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Non Support Neglect Child: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle: 1

Possession: 12

Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear or Imminent SBI: 1

DC – Fighting: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]