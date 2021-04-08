4/8/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Edward Garcia was taken into custody at approximately 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 for a warrant originating in Midland County.
Bail for Garcia was set at $50,000 for Sexual Assault Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Non Support Neglect Child: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle: 1
- Possession: 12
- Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1
- Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear or Imminent SBI: 1
- DC – Fighting: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 PPSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
54999999 DWLI
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X6
MISC VPTA
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
MISC CPF X6
48040003 *FTA* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X1
99999999 GOB OFF RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597