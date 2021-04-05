4/3/21-4/5/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Ian Smith was taken into custody at approximately 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021 for a warrant.
Ian Smith’s warrant included a charge for murder. At this time, bail has not been set for Smith and he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 6
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 7
- Possession: 14
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
- Use of Vision Reducing Matter on Windows – Glass Coating: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Aggravated Kidnapping Bi/Sexual Abuse: 1
- DOC – Fighting: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Murder: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED – COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
MISC FTA x 1
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO STOP DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X 6
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF x 4
48010010 *GOB*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA X1
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2
54999999 FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED – COLLISION WITH PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS – SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730477J4
MISC CPF x 8
MISC FTA x 4
MISC VPTA x 3
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
