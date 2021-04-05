4/3/21-4/5/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ian Smith

Ian Smith was taken into custody at approximately 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021 for a warrant.

Ian Smith’s warrant included a charge for murder. At this time, bail has not been set for Smith and he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 7

Possession: 14

Public Intoxication: 3

Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1

Use of Vision Reducing Matter on Windows – Glass Coating: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Aggravated Kidnapping Bi/Sexual Abuse: 1

DOC – Fighting: 2

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Murder: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]