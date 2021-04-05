4/3/21-4/5/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ian Smith

Ian Smith was taken into custody at approximately 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021 for a warrant.

Ian Smith’s warrant included a charge for murder. At this time, bail has not been set for Smith and he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 6
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 7
  • Possession: 14
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
  • Use of Vision Reducing Matter on Windows – Glass Coating: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Aggravated Kidnapping Bi/Sexual Abuse: 1
  • DOC – Fighting: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Murder: 1

ESCOBAR, JUAN
Booking #:
432994
Booking Date:
04-05-2021 – 12:08 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
CARRIZALES, JOSE
Booking #:
432993
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 11:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SOTO, LEEROY
Booking #:
432992
Release Date:
04-05-2021 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
JIMENA, LEIJA
Booking #:
432991
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MORALES, MARTIN
Booking #:
432990
Release Date:
04-05-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PENA, MARTIN
Booking #:
432989
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
GARCIA, ANGEL
Booking #:
432988
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
APARICIO, JUAN
Booking #:
432987
Release Date:
04-04-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROLLINS, BRYAN
Booking #:
432986
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 9:47 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$420.00
SMITH, IAN
Booking #:
432985
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 8:44 am
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
432984
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 6:53 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
 
 
GARCIA, DAVID
Booking #:
432983
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 4:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GLORIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432982
Booking Date:
04-04-2021 – 3:14 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
GONZALES, PATRICIA
Booking #:
432981
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
RASBERRY, BRIAN
Booking #:
432980
Release Date:
04-04-2021 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
CASTILLEJA, MILTON
Booking #:
432979
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MUNOZ, LIONEL
Booking #:
432978
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
10990013 *GOB*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SANCHEZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
432977
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
HARO, JESSICA
Booking #:
432976
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED – COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
MISC FTA x 1
$502.00
Thompson, Kellen
Booking #:
432975
Release Date:
04-04-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
$2228.00
GARFIAS, JAIME
Booking #:
432974
Release Date:
04-04-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
$462.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432973
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
$1564.00
MARSH, KENDALL
Booking #:
432972
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, RUMALDO
Booking #:
432971
Release Date:
04-04-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO STOP DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X 6
$9178.00
MARTINEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
432970
Release Date:
04-03-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
GOODRICH, SPENCER
Booking #:
432969
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 5:02 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ASEBEDO, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
432968
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 4:51 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PORRAS, RICARDO
Booking #:
432967
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 4:47 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
GEUTHER, PAUL LOUIS
Booking #:
432966
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 3:25 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GRAY, MARCUS
Booking #:
432965
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 3:00 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FAY, JOHN
Booking #:
432964
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 2:40 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
Martinez, Jesus
Booking #:
432963
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SHOTWELL, KEITH
Booking #:
432962
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LEVARIO, LUIS
Booking #:
432961
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 12:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CORREA, JULIO
Booking #:
432960
Booking Date:
04-03-2021 – 12:25 am
Charges:
547.613(A)(1) USE OF VISION REDUCING MATTER ON WINDOWS – GLASS COATING
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$404.00
ROBINSON, RANDEN
Booking #:
432959
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
432958
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$50000.00
EADS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
432957
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
MOLINA, MARIO
Booking #:
432956
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
MISC CPF x 4
No Bond
GARZA, IGNACIO
Booking #:
432955
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 *GOB*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
432954
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2
54999999 FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED – COLLISION WITH PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS – SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730477J4
MISC CPF x 8
MISC FTA x 4
MISC VPTA x 3
$8745.00
ALBARADO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432953
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
$1764.00
BALDERAS, RICARDO
Booking #:
432952
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
35620010 *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
432951
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
OROSCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
432950
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
BOWMAN, A.D.
Booking #:
432949
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 1:30 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ORTIZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
432948
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
12990002 *COMM* AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
GALE, RICHARD
Booking #:
432947
Release Date:
04-02-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 11:41 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 

