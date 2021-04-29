4/29/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jon Simpson

Jon Simpson was taken into custody at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 for a warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Simpson was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Class C FV: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Theft Mail <=10 Addresses: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
  • Theft: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
CONSTANCIO, SERENA
Booking #:
433400
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 5:29 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
$2378.00
MITCHELL, JACQUECE
Booking #:
433399
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PINEDA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
433398
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 3:03 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
HENNIGAN, SEAN
Booking #:
433397
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 2:49 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MENDOZA, BRANDY
Booking #:
433396
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 12:39 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
433395
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 12:33 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
AGUIRRE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
433394
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
433393
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
57070019 *MO* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
BROWN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
433392
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
COMPTON, JUDSON
Booking #:
433391
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433390
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-MOVING VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 STOP SIGN
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2
MISC CPF X 10
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$5446.20
CARDENAS, ERNEST
Booking #:
433389
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
$500.00
RUBIO, ANGEL
Booking #:
433388
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
YARBROUGH, DAKOTA
Booking #:
433385
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
$500.00
BUITRON-SALAS, ABEL
Booking #:
433387
Release Date:
04-28-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934541 DISREGARD STOP SIGN & J41934542 NO DL (ICON)
$250.00
SIMPSON, JON
Booking #:
433386
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
SKIPWORTH, CASEY
Booking #:
433384
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433383
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
SWINFORD, JANESSA
Booking #:
433382
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 11:44 am
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
MORALES, RICARDO
Booking #:
433381
Release Date:
04-28-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 11:40 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
521457 *MO*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR *J/N*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LW15 *J/N*IMPROPERLY PLACED LICENSE PLATE
$10000.00
AGUERO, ADAM
Booking #:
433380
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 11:29 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
$500.00
DUNCAN, JERRY
Booking #:
433379
Release Date:
04-28-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 8:37 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC CPF X 2
$1000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo