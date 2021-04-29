4/29/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jon Simpson

Jon Simpson was taken into custody at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 for a warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Simpson was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Class C FV: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1

Possession: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Theft Mail <=10 Addresses: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault Child: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Theft: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

CONSTANCIO, SERENA Booking #: 433400 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 5:29 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 $2378.00 MITCHELL, JACQUECE Booking #: 433399 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 3:53 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 PINEDA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 433398 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 3:03 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 HENNIGAN, SEAN Booking #: 433397 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 2:49 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond MENDOZA, BRANDY Booking #: 433396 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 12:39 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO Booking #: 433395 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 12:33 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 AGUIRRE, JOSHUA Booking #: 433394 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 9:31 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond WINN, HALEY Booking #: 433393 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 9:25 pm Charges: 57070019 *MO* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond BROWN, MATTHEW Booking #: 433392 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 9:23 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond COMPTON, JUDSON Booking #: 433391 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 7:53 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER No Bond ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 433390 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 7:35 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-MOVING VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 STOP SIGN

55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2

MISC CPF X 10

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $5446.20 CARDENAS, ERNEST Booking #: 433389 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 7:24 pm Charges: 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES $500.00 RUBIO, ANGEL Booking #: 433388 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 6:08 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond YARBROUGH, DAKOTA Booking #: 433385 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 5:42 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM $500.00 BUITRON-SALAS, ABEL Booking #: 433387 Release Date: 04-28-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 5:18 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934541 DISREGARD STOP SIGN & J41934542 NO DL (ICON) $250.00 SIMPSON, JON Booking #: 433386 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 5:15 pm Charges: 11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond SKIPWORTH, CASEY Booking #: 433384 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 3:41 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 433383 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 12:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 SWINFORD, JANESSA Booking #: 433382 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 11:44 am Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond MORALES, RICARDO Booking #: 433381 Release Date: 04-28-2021 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 11:40 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

521457 *MO*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FMFR *J/N*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LW15 *J/N*IMPROPERLY PLACED LICENSE PLATE $10000.00 AGUERO, ADAM Booking #: 433380 Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 11:29 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD $500.00 DUNCAN, JERRY Booking #: 433379 Release Date: 04-28-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2021 – 8:37 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X 2 $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597