4/29/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jon Simpson was taken into custody at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 for a warrant issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Simpson was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Class C FV: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
- Possession: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Theft Mail <=10 Addresses: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
- Theft: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-MOVING VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 STOP SIGN
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2
MISC CPF X 10
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
521457 *MO*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR *J/N*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LW15 *J/N*IMPROPERLY PLACED LICENSE PLATE
MISC CPF X 2
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597