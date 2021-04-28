4/28/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Robbery among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Dorman Hanna

Dorman Hanna was taken into custody at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 due to a warrant.

Bail for Hanna was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Robbery. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1

RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
433378
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 3:55 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1000.00
JONES, WALTER
Booking #:
433377
Booking Date:
04-28-2021 – 3:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA x 1
$3488.00
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433376
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC FTA x 3
MISC VPTA x 3
$5762.00
HERNANDEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
433375
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
MERWIN, NICK
Booking #:
433374
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
EGGENBERGER, COREY
Booking #:
433373
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 6:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 1
$1046.00
TEAGUE, LAWRENCE
Booking #:
433372
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$2500.00
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
433371
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X19
No Bond
HANNA, DORMAN
Booking #:
433370
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
BLACK, JOHN
Booking #:
433369
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1000.00
EGGENBERGER, BRETT
Booking #:
433367
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HICKS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
433368
Release Date:
04-27-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
54990044 *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING
No Bond
WOODS, ADREN
Booking #:
433366
Release Date:
04-27-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 9:42 am
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
BARRERA, LYDIA
Booking #:
433365
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 6:46 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
433364
Release Date:
04-27-2021 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 6:22 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 

