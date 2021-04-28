4/28/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Robbery among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Dorman Hanna

Dorman Hanna was taken into custody at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 due to a warrant.

Bail for Hanna was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Robbery. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Theft: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

