4/28/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Robbery among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Dorman Hanna was taken into custody at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 due to a warrant.
Bail for Hanna was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Robbery. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Possession: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Theft: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA x 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC FTA x 3
MISC VPTA x 3
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597