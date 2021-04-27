4/27/21 Jail Log: Robbery among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Amber Bingham

Amber Bingham was taken into custody at approximately 11:47 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 due to a warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Bingham was set at 25,000 for Robbery. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Assault Public Servant: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Robbery: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
UNDERHILL, COREY
Booking #:
433363
Release Date:
04-27-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 3:38 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 REGISTRATION-NO TEXAS
$832.00
TEAGUE, LAWRENCE
Booking #:
433362
Release Date:
04-27-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 3:10 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
VACA -TORRES, JUAN
Booking #:
433361
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 1:51 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433360
Booking Date:
04-27-2021 – 1:06 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
BENNETT, RYAN
Booking #:
433359
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$16000.00
SON, SETH
Booking #:
433358
Release Date:
04-27-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MORENO, HEATHER
Booking #:
433357
Release Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
No Bond
HINOJOSA, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
433356
Release Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
VARGAS, RODRIGO
Booking #:
433355
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CADENA, HECTOR
Booking #:
433354
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
433353
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 3:48 pm
Charges:
23990191 COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
NELSON, CARRIE
Booking #:
433352
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
WEST, STEVEN
Booking #:
433351
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
48010016 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
JOINER, JEREMY
Booking #:
433350
Release Date:
04-26-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
GRAY, KENDRICK
Booking #:
433349
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BINGHAM, AMBER
Booking #:
433347
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:47 am
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
No Bond
NOLAND, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433346
Release Date:
04-26-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:39 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433348
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:35 am
Charges:
MISC CPX 8
No Bond
VALLES, PHILIP
Booking #:
433345
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 10:58 am
Charges:
13990076 GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
26050014 GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
Vasquez, Antonio
Booking #:
433344
Release Date:
04-26-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 10:01 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
GARCIA, ANNA
Booking #:
433343
Release Date:
04-26-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 9:27 am
Charges:
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

