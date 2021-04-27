4/27/21 Jail Log: Robbery among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Amber Bingham

Amber Bingham was taken into custody at approximately 11:47 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 due to a warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Bingham was set at 25,000 for Robbery. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Class C: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 2

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Possession: 2

Robbery: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

