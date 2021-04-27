4/27/21 Jail Log: Robbery among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Amber Bingham was taken into custody at approximately 11:47 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 due to a warrant issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Bingham was set at 25,000 for Robbery. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
- Assault Public Servant: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Assault Class C: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Theft: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Possession: 2
- Robbery: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
54999999 REGISTRATION-NO TEXAS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54990067 GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
26050014 GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
