4/24-4/26/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Alex Pacheco

Alex Pacheco was taken into custody at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 for warrants issued by Tom Green County, TDCJ, and the 119th District.

Bail for Pacheco was set at $10,000 for *GJI*Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G, $10,000 for Poss CS PG 1<1G, and $50,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, for a total of $70,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault of Pregnant Person: 1

Possession: 14

Public Intoxication: 6

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Theft: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Robbery: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 9

Theft of Firearm: 1

DC – Fighting: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Forgery Financial: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

MARTINEZ, LINDA Booking #: 433342 Booking Date: 04-26-2021 – 3:12 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HERRERA, EDWARD Booking #: 433341 Booking Date: 04-26-2021 – 2:57 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond PEREZ, GUADALUPE Booking #: 433340 Booking Date: 04-26-2021 – 2:47 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Escobedo, Steven Booking #: 433339 Booking Date: 04-26-2021 – 1:28 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

54999999 DWLI2

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA X 2 $2918.20 SORRELLS, KRISTEN Booking #: 433338 Booking Date: 04-26-2021 – 12:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPFX2 $1000.00 PIERCE, NEVADA Booking #: 433337 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 11:57 pm Charges: 35990231 POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT $2000.00 MARTIN, NICHOLAS Booking #: 433336 Release Date: 04-25-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 9:45 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $6000.00 HERRERA, HEATHER Booking #: 433335 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 9:10 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 RAMON, TAMMY Booking #: 433334 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 8:16 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond FERNANDEZ, BALDEMAR Booking #: 433333 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 6:27 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond COBB, ANTHONY Booking #: 433331 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 5:48 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC FTA X 3 $1506.00 HERRERA, JANIVA Booking #: 433330 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 4:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 WERIWOH, REMA Booking #: 433329 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 4:01 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond JIMENEZ, MARCOS Booking #: 433328 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:45 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 GALINDO, ISIAH Booking #: 433327 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:45 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 NEVES, ROBERT Booking #: 433326 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $1500.00 CLEMONS, LISA Booking #: 433325 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:35 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DOC-AFFRAY $924.00 BAZAN, ANDREA Booking #: 433324 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:29 am Charges: 13999999 DC-FIGHTING

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $924.00 RODRIGUEZ, MAGDALENE Booking #: 433323 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:27 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING $924.00 SADLER, ROBERT Booking #: 433322 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:18 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MARQUES, CHARLES Booking #: 433321 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 3:03 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond FLORES, MELANIE Booking #: 433320 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 2:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 VILLARREAL, ARMANDO Booking #: 433319 Booking Date: 04-25-2021 – 1:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CLICK, JONATHON Booking #: 433318 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 11:26 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 REYES, MARIA Booking #: 433317 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 11:02 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RIOS, MELINDA Booking #: 433316 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 10:08 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ACOSTA, JIMMY Booking #: 433315 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 8:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO $1000.00 Haltom, Ryan Booking #: 433314 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 8:02 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GROOMS, AMBER Booking #: 433313 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 6:07 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C X2

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X5 $4987.60 DOWD, KARA Booking #: 433309 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 4:53 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC FTA X1 $1264.00 LAWRENCE, LARRY Booking #: 433312 Release Date: 04-24-2021 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 3:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00 SANTANA, JACOB Booking #: 433311 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 12:18 pm Charges: MISC FORGERY FINANCIAL $1000.00 ENRIQUEZ, GLORIA Booking #: 433310 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 12:11 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond PEREZ, DAVID Booking #: 433308 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 5:36 am Charges: 13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2 $3006.00 MATTA, BENJAMIN Booking #: 433307 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 5:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GRAVES, JAYLYN Booking #: 433306 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 2:33 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GRAVES, JORDYN Booking #: 433305 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 2:31 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MULLER, JAXON Booking #: 433304 Release Date: 04-24-2021 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 1:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CASTANEDA, EFRAIN Booking #: 433303 Release Date: 04-24-2021 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 1:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PRUIT, HALEY Booking #: 433302 Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 1:21 am Charges: 38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE $7500.00 LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA Booking #: 433301 Release Date: 04-24-2021 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 04-24-2021 – 12:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PACHECO, ALEX Booking #: 433300 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 11:36 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond TAMBUNGA, AIMEE Booking #: 433299 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 11:11 pm Charges: 53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $500.00 FULFS, CHAD Booking #: 433298 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 9:12 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HERNANDEZ, SIMON Booking #: 433297 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 8:31 pm Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $500.00 BECKER, ROXANNE Booking #: 433296 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 8:28 pm Charges: 23990067 J/N* THEFT No Bond DOZIER, BRITNI Booking #: 433295 Release Date: 04-24-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 7:33 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 2 $2422.00 VIAFRANCO, JESSIE Booking #: 433294 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 4:18 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond JASSO, DAVID Booking #: 433292 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 1:59 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY No Bond DIEZ, WILLIAM Booking #: 433293 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 1:58 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond WHEELER, RICHARD Booking #: 433285 Booking Date: 04-23-2021 – 12:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC $8876.00

