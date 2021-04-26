4/24-4/26/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Alex Pacheco was taken into custody at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 for warrants issued by Tom Green County, TDCJ, and the 119th District.
Bail for Pacheco was set at $10,000 for *GJI*Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G, $10,000 for Poss CS PG 1<1G, and $50,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, for a total of $70,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
- Possession: 14
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
- Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Theft: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Robbery: 1
- Possession of Child Pornography: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 9
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- DC – Fighting: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Forgery Financial: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
54999999 DWLI2
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC CPFX2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC FTA X 3
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
53999999 DOC-AFFRAY
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X5
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X1
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 2
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597