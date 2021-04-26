4/24-4/26/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Jail Logs

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Alex Pacheco

Alex Pacheco was taken into custody at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 for warrants issued by Tom Green County, TDCJ, and the 119th District.

Bail for Pacheco was set at $10,000 for *GJI*Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G, $10,000 for Poss CS PG 1<1G, and $50,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, for a total of $70,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
  • Possession: 14
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Robbery: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 9
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • DC – Fighting: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Forgery Financial: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
MARTINEZ, LINDA
Booking #:
433342
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 3:12 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERRERA, EDWARD
Booking #:
433341
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 2:57 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PEREZ, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
433340
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Escobedo, Steven
Booking #:
433339
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 1:28 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
54999999 DWLI2
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 2
$2918.20
SORRELLS, KRISTEN
Booking #:
433338
Booking Date:
04-26-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFX2
$1000.00
PIERCE, NEVADA
Booking #:
433337
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 11:57 pm
Charges:
35990231 POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT
$2000.00
MARTIN, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
433336
Release Date:
04-25-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$6000.00
HERRERA, HEATHER
Booking #:
433335
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
RAMON, TAMMY
Booking #:
433334
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, BALDEMAR
Booking #:
433333
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
COBB, ANTHONY
Booking #:
433331
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC FTA X 3
$1506.00
HERRERA, JANIVA
Booking #:
433330
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
 
 
 
WERIWOH, REMA
Booking #:
433329
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 4:01 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
JIMENEZ, MARCOS
Booking #:
433328
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
GALINDO, ISIAH
Booking #:
433327
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
NEVES, ROBERT
Booking #:
433326
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1500.00
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
433325
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:35 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DOC-AFFRAY
$924.00
BAZAN, ANDREA
Booking #:
433324
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:29 am
Charges:
13999999 DC-FIGHTING
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$924.00
 
RODRIGUEZ, MAGDALENE
Booking #:
433323
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:27 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
$924.00
SADLER, ROBERT
Booking #:
433322
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MARQUES, CHARLES
Booking #:
433321
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 3:03 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
FLORES, MELANIE
Booking #:
433320
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 2:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VILLARREAL, ARMANDO
Booking #:
433319
Booking Date:
04-25-2021 – 1:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CLICK, JONATHON
Booking #:
433318
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYES, MARIA
Booking #:
433317
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
RIOS, MELINDA
Booking #:
433316
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
ACOSTA, JIMMY
Booking #:
433315
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$1000.00
Haltom, Ryan
Booking #:
433314
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GROOMS, AMBER
Booking #:
433313
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 6:07 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C X2
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X5
$4987.60
DOWD, KARA
Booking #:
433309
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1264.00
LAWRENCE, LARRY
Booking #:
433312
Release Date:
04-24-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
SANTANA, JACOB
Booking #:
433311
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 12:18 pm
Charges:
MISC FORGERY FINANCIAL
$1000.00
ENRIQUEZ, GLORIA
Booking #:
433310
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
 
 
PEREZ, DAVID
Booking #:
433308
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 5:36 am
Charges:
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
$3006.00
MATTA, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
433307
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 5:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GRAVES, JAYLYN
Booking #:
433306
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 2:33 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
GRAVES, JORDYN
Booking #:
433305
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 2:31 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MULLER, JAXON
Booking #:
433304
Release Date:
04-24-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 1:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CASTANEDA, EFRAIN
Booking #:
433303
Release Date:
04-24-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 1:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PRUIT, HALEY
Booking #:
433302
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 1:21 am
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
$7500.00
LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA
Booking #:
433301
Release Date:
04-24-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-24-2021 – 12:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PACHECO, ALEX
Booking #:
433300
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
TAMBUNGA, AIMEE
Booking #:
433299
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
433298
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, SIMON
Booking #:
433297
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$500.00
BECKER, ROXANNE
Booking #:
433296
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
23990067 J/N* THEFT
No Bond
DOZIER, BRITNI
Booking #:
433295
Release Date:
04-24-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 2
$2422.00
VIAFRANCO, JESSIE
Booking #:
433294
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
JASSO, DAVID
Booking #:
433292
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
No Bond
DIEZ, WILLIAM
Booking #:
433293
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
WHEELER, RICHARD
Booking #:
433285
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
$8876.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

