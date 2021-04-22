4/22/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Veronica Perez

Veronica Perez was taken into custody at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Perez was set at $30,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Possession: 9
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Criminal Nonsupport: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
MATA, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
433271
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$1690.00
CLARK, RANDY
Booking #:
433270
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
13990031 *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
OLSON, MORGAN
Booking #:
433269
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
NASH, DERRICK
Booking #:
433268
Release Date:
04-22-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RHOADES, SHAQUAN
Booking #:
433267
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
No Bond
DAVIS, MAKINNAH
Booking #:
433266
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 *FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$10000.00
CORTEZ, ROBERTO
Booking #:
433265
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1000.00
 
AVDEJEVES, ILJA
Booking #:
433264
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 8:27 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
GOMEZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
433263
Release Date:
04-21-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MUNOZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
433262
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA x 1
$1282.00
MIKULA, RYLAND
Booking #:
433261
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
CROUCH, KIAIR
Booking #:
433260
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
PENA, CASSIE
Booking #:
433259
Release Date:
04-22-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TREVINO, DUSTIN
Booking #:
433258
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
OKELLEY, CASH
Booking #:
433257
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
38990026 *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
38990027 *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
CRUZ, ISRAEL
Booking #:
433256
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CHAVEZ, MARK
Booking #:
433255
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990016 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
LEE, RICKY
Booking #:
433254
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
38060011 CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
$3000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433253
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 12:41 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PEREZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
433252
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 10:50 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

