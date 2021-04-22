4/22/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Veronica Perez was taken into custody at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 for a warrant.
Bail for Perez was set at $30,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Possession: 9
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Criminal Nonsupport: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
35620008 *FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA x 1
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
38990027 *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
35990016 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
