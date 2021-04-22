4/22/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Veronica Perez

Veronica Perez was taken into custody at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Perez was set at $30,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Possession: 9

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Criminal Nonsupport: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]