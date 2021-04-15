4/15/21 Jail Log: Indecency with a Child – Expose among charges

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Tommy McCutchen

Tommy McCutchen was taken into custody at approximately 3:31 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 for a warrant issued by Leon County.

Bail for McCutchen was set at $10,000 for Indecency with a Child – Exposes. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Indecency w/a Child – Exposes: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • GOB Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
OLMSTEAD, CODY
Booking #:
433162
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 4:09 am
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1002.00
SAMANIEGO, VICTOR
Booking #:
433161
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 MTR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY
Booking #:
433160
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 3:31 am
Charges:
11990017 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
$10000.00
MARTINEZ, BROOKE
Booking #:
433159
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 2:06 am
Charges:
50130001 *J/N* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
HENNIGAN, SEAN
Booking #:
433158
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 12:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$4176.40
MOERKE, SHAWN
Booking #:
433156
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
22990011 CPF* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
No Bond
JETTON, TRAVIS
Booking #:
433155
Release Date:
04-15-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX4
MISC FTA
MISC VPTAX2
$5424.00
YOUNG, MARK
Booking #:
433154
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
YANEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
433153
Release Date:
04-15-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
52030027 RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
TANGUMA, LYDIA
Booking #:
433148
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 9:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BOYD, RICHARD
Booking #:
433152
Release Date:
04-14-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
99999999 GOB INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE; BONDED ON 12/29/2020
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433151
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
$4760.00
 
CROTWELL, CARLEY
Booking #:
433150
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
Drake, Quentin
Booking #:
433149
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
433147
Release Date:
04-14-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
WEBB, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433146
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
WOODS, RUSSELL
Booking #:
433145
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

