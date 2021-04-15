4/15/21 Jail Log: Indecency with a Child – Expose among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Tommy McCutchen was taken into custody at approximately 3:31 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 for a warrant issued by Leon County.
Bail for McCutchen was set at $10,000 for Indecency with a Child – Exposes. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Possession: 7
- Indecency w/a Child – Exposes: 1
- Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- GOB Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 MTR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX4
MISC FTA
MISC VPTAX2
54040009 RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 6
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597