4/15/21 Jail Log: Indecency with a Child – Expose among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Tommy McCutchen

Tommy McCutchen was taken into custody at approximately 3:31 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 for a warrant issued by Leon County.

Bail for McCutchen was set at $10,000 for Indecency with a Child – Exposes. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Possession: 7

Indecency w/a Child – Exposes: 1

Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

GOB Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

OLMSTEAD, CODY Booking #: 433162 Booking Date: 04-15-2021 – 4:09 am Charges: 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 $1002.00 SAMANIEGO, VICTOR Booking #: 433161 Booking Date: 04-15-2021 – 3:36 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54990067 MTR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY Booking #: 433160 Booking Date: 04-15-2021 – 3:31 am Charges: 11990017 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES $10000.00 MARTINEZ, BROOKE Booking #: 433159 Booking Date: 04-15-2021 – 2:06 am Charges: 50130001 *J/N* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond HENNIGAN, SEAN Booking #: 433158 Booking Date: 04-15-2021 – 12:49 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

54999999 DWLI

54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 $4176.40 MOERKE, SHAWN Booking #: 433156 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 10:20 pm Charges: 22990011 CPF* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES No Bond JETTON, TRAVIS Booking #: 433155 Release Date: 04-15-2021 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 9:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX4

MISC FTA

MISC VPTAX2 $5424.00 YOUNG, MARK Booking #: 433154 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 9:45 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 YANEZ, DAVID Booking #: 433153 Release Date: 04-15-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 9:15 pm Charges: 52030027 RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond TANGUMA, LYDIA Booking #: 433148 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 9:05 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond BOYD, RICHARD Booking #: 433152 Release Date: 04-14-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 8:16 pm Charges: 99999999 GOB INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE; BONDED ON 12/29/2020

MISC CPF X 6 No Bond HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 433151 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 6:29 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X3 $4760.00 CROTWELL, CARLEY Booking #: 433150 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 6:27 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 Drake, Quentin Booking #: 433149 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 3:36 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond GUTIERREZ, TOMMY Booking #: 433147 Release Date: 04-14-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 2:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond WEBB, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 433146 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 2:11 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond WOODS, RUSSELL Booking #: 433145 Booking Date: 04-14-2021 – 12:06 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597