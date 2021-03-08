3/6/21-3/8/21 Jail Log

Over the past 72 hours, 55 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 8
- Possession: 12
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Member: 1
- Burglary of Building: 3
- Theft: 3
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
- Theft Service Class C: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 1
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Theft of Service: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Assault Family Household/Member: 1
- Fail to Stop and Leave Information: 1
- Defective Brake Lights: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- DUI: 1
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
53070001 *RPROBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED -COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040014 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 VPTA
50150003 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAILURE TO APPEAR
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 2
57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE UINVALID
MISC CPF X 1
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
MISC FTA X 2
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 2
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
