3/6/21-3/8/21 Jail Log

Over the past 72 hours, 55 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 8
  • Possession: 12
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Member: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 3
  • Theft: 3
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
  • Theft Service Class C: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 1
  • Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Theft of Service: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Assault Family Household/Member: 1
  • Fail to Stop and Leave Information: 1
  • Defective Brake Lights: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • DUI: 1
  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
FULGHEM, JEFFREY
Booking #:
432466
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 4:17 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
POPE, BRITTANY
Booking #:
432465
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 4:11 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
RIOS, ALYSSA
Booking #:
432464
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 2:36 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOPEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
432463
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 2:11 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, NAHUM
Booking #:
432462
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 1:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
432461
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 1:12 am
Charges:
13990001 *JN*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
53070001 *RPROBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
432460
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 12:22 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$1064.00
OGDEN-BRISCOE, ANGELA
Booking #:
432459
Release Date:
03-06-2021 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$390.00
BRISCOE, MICAH
Booking #:
432458
Release Date:
03-06-2021 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432457
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$1064.00
CRUZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
432456
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
P1B ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER
No Bond
LARA, MARSHALL
Booking #:
432455
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
TREGO, JAMES
Booking #:
432454
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
$10000.00
FIELDS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
432453
Release Date:
03-05-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
REYNA, ANDREW
Booking #:
432452
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
24110003 COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
HARTMAN, LAURIE
Booking #:
432451
Release Date:
03-05-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT SERVICE CLASS C -UNDER $100.00
$444.00
MCDOWELL, RACHEL
Booking #:
432450
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
23990162 THEFT PROP >$20K<100K ENH
$15000.00
CHEEK, DANIEL
Booking #:
432449
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 3:55 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
MURRAY, ANDREW
Booking #:
432448
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
HALL, BRANDON
Booking #:
432447
Release Date:
03-05-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
13150004 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
No Bond
FOWLER, THANA
Booking #:
432446
Release Date:
03-05-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARCIA, ANNA
Booking #:
432445
Release Date:
03-05-2021 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
ARREDONDO, RAE
Booking #:
432487
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 4:28 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
VALDEZ, ALFONSO
Booking #:
432486
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 3:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED -COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
$1470.00
TORRES, LUIS
Booking #:
432485
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 2:17 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
PAZ, BENIGNO
Booking #:
432484
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 2:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
 
HATCHEL, SARAYA
Booking #:
432483
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 2:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GOMEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
432482
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
TEMPLETON, RAYMOND
Booking #:
432481
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 12:37 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
WHITLOCK, BILLY
Booking #:
432480
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$1000.00
GUTIERREZ, RYAN
Booking #:
432479
Release Date:
03-07-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ZAPATA, THOMAS
Booking #:
432478
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HEDRICK, STEVEN
Booking #:
432477
Release Date:
03-06-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
PADRON, GABRIELLE
Booking #:
432476
Release Date:
03-07-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SALAZAR, TOMAS
Booking #:
432475
Release Date:
03-06-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X2
$3018.00
ORNDEN, KYLE
Booking #:
432474
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$10000.00
VALLEY, ANTWON
Booking #:
432473
Release Date:
03-06-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MASCORRO, RICARDO
Booking #:
432472
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
23990180 THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K
54040014 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$4000.00
GARCIA, MARTHA
Booking #:
432471
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, GONZALO
Booking #:
432470
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
Cummings, Anthony
Booking #:
432469
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
432468
Release Date:
03-06-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 7:12 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
CASEY, SETH
Booking #:
432467
Release Date:
03-06-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2021 – 6:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
MORALES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
432499
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 4:24 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-FIXED OBJECT
54999999 VPTA
$1376.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432498
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Tarango, Jacob
Booking #:
432497
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 1:29 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150003 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAILURE TO APPEAR
No Bond
MERCADO, RODOLFO
Booking #:
432496
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 2
$2284.00
STAKES, ISAIAH
Booking #:
432495
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
FERGUSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
432494
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE UINVALID
MISC CPF X 1
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
MISC FTA X 2
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 2
$7064.00
VANDIVER, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
432493
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
GALLEGOS, DEREK
Booking #:
432492
Release Date:
03-08-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CANNON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432491
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 2:20 pm
Charges:
35620010 *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
HICKS, JEFFREY
Booking #:
432490
Release Date:
03-07-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 8:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CERVANTES, CALEB
Booking #:
432489
Release Date:
03-07-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 8:09 am
Charges:
41999999 DUI
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$1024.00
ESQUIVEL, JUAN
Booking #:
432488
Release Date:
03-07-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2021 – 7:25 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

