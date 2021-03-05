3/5/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Sydney Kennon

Sydney Kennon was taken into custody at approximately 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 for a warrant.

Bond for Kennon was set at $300,000 for Murder. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):