3/5/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Sydney Kennon

Sydney Kennon was taken into custody at approximately 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 for a warrant.

Bond for Kennon was set at $300,000 for Murder. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Possession: 7
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Place Weapons Prohibited: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
ORTEGA, GABRIEL
Booking #:
432444
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 5:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DUNN, JEREMY
Booking #:
432443
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 43 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X1
$1572.00
TARANGO, SARAY
Booking #:
432442
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 1:56 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
RANGEL, CARLOS
Booking #:
432441
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
CUEVAS, PABLO
Booking #:
432440
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 1:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1942.00
HERRERA, GABRIEL
Booking #:
432439
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2662.00
CELAYA, KALANI
Booking #:
432438
Booking Date:
03-05-2021 – 1:07 am
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
ECHAVARRIA, FABIAN
Booking #:
432437
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
CHADWICK, KEVIN
Booking #:
432436
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
SLOUGH, JESSICA
Booking #:
432435
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
KENNON, SYDNEY
Booking #:
432434
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 6:04 pm
Charges:
09990019 MURDER
No Bond
CLARK, STEVEN
Booking #:
432433
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X6
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
$3798.00
Molyneaux, Bryan
Booking #:
432432
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TIFTICKJIAN, TRISTIAN
Booking #:
432431
Release Date:
03-04-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
52030009 *MTR*PLACE WEAPONS PROHIBITED
No Bond
ACOSTA, LEANN
Booking #:
432430
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC COMM x 6
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

