3/5/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Sydney Kennon was taken into custody at approximately 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 for a warrant.
Bond for Kennon was set at $300,000 for Murder. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Possession: 7
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Murder: 1
- Theft: 1
- Place Weapons Prohibited: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 43 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X1
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X6
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
MISC COMM x 6
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597