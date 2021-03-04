3/4/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Eddie Parum

Eddie Parum was taken into custody at approximately 12:54 p.m. for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Parum was set at two charges of $50,000 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, for a grand total of $100,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Trash on Property: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Del Marij: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
 
HARTMAN, LAURIE
Booking #:
432429
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 4:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CANO, MARTIN
Booking #:
432428
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 4:27 am
Charges:
71999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC CPF X 5
$1674.00
ROBESON, DONNA
Booking #:
432427
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 3:56 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SCOTT, MEGAN
Booking #:
432426
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 3:49 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
HAYES, LAQUIETA
Booking #:
432425
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 3:32 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
SHEEN, BEAU
Booking #:
432424
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
EKERT, JERRY
Booking #:
432423
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 2:05 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X9
$500.00
CAPBELL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
432422
Release Date:
03-04-2021 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
03-04-2021 – 12:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FOWLER, KENNETH
Booking #:
432421
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 15
MISC VPTA X 1
$2532.00
SHAFER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432420
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
ALCALA, DAVID
Booking #:
432419
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
CARSON, DEVONTE
Booking #:
432418
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR**POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SALDANA, ISEBELLA
Booking #:
432417
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
HUFFMAN, DANIEL
Booking #:
432416
Release Date:
03-03-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ANDERSON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432415
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF
No Bond
 
Rivera, Josue
Booking #:
432413
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
 
WITT, CODY
Booking #:
432414
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$2000.00
LOPEZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
432412
Release Date:
03-03-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 51 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X4
MISC WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
$5788.00
 
Parum, Eddie
Booking #:
432411
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 12:54 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
MCGINNIS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432410
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 12:39 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
SMITH, JAMES
Booking #:
432409
Release Date:
03-03-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 12:29 pm
Charges:
36990007 *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
MEDINA, JOE
Booking #:
432408
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 11:25 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WILKINSON, HARRY
Booking #:
432407
Release Date:
03-03-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2021 – 6:28 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo