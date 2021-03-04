3/4/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Eddie Parum was taken into custody at approximately 12:54 p.m. for warrants issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Parum was set at two charges of $50,000 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, for a grand total of $100,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Trash on Property: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Possession: 4
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Del Marij: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Theft: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
MISC CPF X 5
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X9
54999999 DWLI X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 15
MISC VPTA X 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 2
MISC CPF
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 51 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X4
MISC WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
