3/4/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Eddie Parum

Eddie Parum was taken into custody at approximately 12:54 p.m. for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Parum was set at two charges of $50,000 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, for a grand total of $100,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):