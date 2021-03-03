3/3/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Alejandro Palacios was taken into custody at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 for multiple complaints and warrants issued by Laredo Police and Tom Green County.

Bail for Palacios was set at $444 for Theft Class C, $100,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $75,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $5,000 for Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence, $462 for Public Intoxication, and $500 for Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice, for a grand total of $181,406. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):