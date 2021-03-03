3/3/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Alejandro Palacios was taken into custody at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 for multiple complaints and warrants issued by Laredo Police and Tom Green County.
Bail for Palacios was set at $444 for Theft Class C, $100,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $75,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $5,000 for Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence, $462 for Public Intoxication, and $500 for Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice, for a grand total of $181,406. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- MIP – Alcohol: 1
- Possession: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Violation of Protective Order Bias/Prejudice: 1
MISC CPF X4
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X2
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR
MISC VPTA X 1
41999999 MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL (SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE)
41999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION (SUBSEQUENT ALCOHOL OFFENSE) X2
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X4
MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR
35990012 MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >=200G<400G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
MISC FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILTY
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
