3/27-3/29/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 44 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ray Dove

Ray Dove was taken into custody at approximately 6:17 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 for a warrant issued by Coke County.

Bail for Dove was set at $1,025,000, with two charges of Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon at $500,000 each, and one charge of Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle at $25,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 9
  • Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
  • Theft: 4
  • Possession: 12
  • Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1

HOLDEN, EDWARD
Booking #:
432863
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 3:13 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GALLEGOS, DEREK
Booking #:
432862
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 1:23 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
OJEDA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432861
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Garcia, Marcy
Booking #:
432860
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X4
$3614.00
 
BENNETT, REBECCA
Booking #:
432859
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$2000.00
CASAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
432858
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FRAUSTO, BRENDA
Booking #:
432857
Release Date:
03-28-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BAGWELL, BRANDEE
Booking #:
432856
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
KEELE, TRAVIS
Booking #:
432855
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
432854
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
WALTER, SKYLER
Booking #:
432853
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 1:05 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
TORRES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
432852
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 5:13 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, NAHUM
Booking #:
432851
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 4:24 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
ZOOK, JONATHAN
Booking #:
432850
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 2:42 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
432848
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 2:37 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ALBERS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
432849
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DL
MISC VPTA X 1
$1172.00
ALBERS, JASON
Booking #:
432847
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DL
MISC VPTA X 1
$1172.00
GOVEA, GERARDO
Booking #:
432846
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 12:59 am
Charges:
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FOREMAN, DALLIN
Booking #:
432845
Release Date:
03-28-2021 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
No Bond
EFFERSON, TIMMY
Booking #:
432844
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 12:38 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
432843
Booking Date:
03-28-2021 – 12:38 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
PARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432841
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
DOVE, THOMAS
Booking #:
432840
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MORRIS, MARJORY
Booking #:
432839
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 8:27 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
HOOD, SHANNON
Booking #:
432838
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
GUERRA, ALCARIO
Booking #:
432837
Release Date:
03-27-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 1:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
 
VIDAURRI, JOHN
Booking #:
432835
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 5:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FEATHERSTON, CONNER
Booking #:
432834
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 4:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
BRIONES, NOAH
Booking #:
432833
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 3:28 am
Charges:
41999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1538.00
 
MUNDELL, NATASHA
Booking #:
432832
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 3:20 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
432831
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 2:34 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
$500.00
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432830
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 4
$3142.00
MOERKE, SHAWN
Booking #:
432829
Release Date:
03-27-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
03-27-2021 – 12:40 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
CORTEZ, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
432828
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
CAIRNS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432827
Release Date:
03-27-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CAIRNS, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
432826
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
26990041 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$500.00
DOVE, RAY
Booking #:
432825
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
Caudillo, Angel
Booking #:
432824
Release Date:
03-26-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC THEFT CLASS C
$2092.00
SPILLER, SHELES
Booking #:
432823
Release Date:
03-26-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WILDERSPRIN, BRYAN
Booking #:
432822
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
CHAPA, ERIC
Booking #:
432821
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 2
$462.00
MARTINEZ, FAVIAN
Booking #:
432820
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
22990002 *COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
REYES, JUAN
Booking #:
432819
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
KNOX, EDITH
Booking #:
432818
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

