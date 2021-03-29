3/27-3/29/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 44 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ray Dove

Ray Dove was taken into custody at approximately 6:17 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 for a warrant issued by Coke County.

Bail for Dove was set at $1,025,000, with two charges of Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon at $500,000 each, and one charge of Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle at $25,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 9

Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5

Theft: 4

Possession: 12

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]