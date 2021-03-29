3/27-3/29/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 44 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Ray Dove was taken into custody at approximately 6:17 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 for a warrant issued by Coke County.
Bail for Dove was set at $1,025,000, with two charges of Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon at $500,000 each, and one charge of Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle at $25,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 9
- Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
- Theft: 4
- Possession: 12
- Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
- Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X4
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DL
MISC VPTA X 1
54999999 NO DL
MISC VPTA X 1
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 4
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 2
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
