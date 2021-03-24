3/24/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jayson Meyer was taken into custody at approximately 4:04 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 for a warrant issued by Guadalupe County.
Bail for Meyer was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Possession: 4
- Credit Debit/Card Abuse: 1
- Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Permitting Unlicensed Child Under 18 to Drive: 1
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC CPF X 2
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 48 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 25 MPH IN A 20 MPH
MISC VPTA X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
