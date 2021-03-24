3/24/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jayson Meyer

Jayson Meyer was taken into custody at approximately 4:04 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 for a warrant issued by Guadalupe County.

Bail for Meyer was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Credit Debit/Card Abuse: 1
  • Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Permitting Unlicensed Child Under 18 to Drive: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
 
LUNA, JESSICA
Booking #:
432779
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 5:17 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
$1500.00
MEYER, JAYSON
Booking #:
432778
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 4:04 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond:
$100000.00
EDWARDS, HEATHER
Booking #:
432777
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond:
$1000.00
BANKS, DUSTIN
Booking #:
432776
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 2:41 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
No Bond
YARBROUGH, DAKOTA
Booking #:
432775
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond:
No Bond
ADAMS, CODY
Booking #:
432774
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 12:59 am
Charges:
13990086 *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond:
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, RAUL
Booking #:
432773
Release Date:
03-24-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 12:33 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
$500.00
LOPEZ, GENE
Booking #:
432772
Release Date:
03-24-2021 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 12:11 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
$500.00
MILLER, BRIANNA
Booking #:
432771
Release Date:
03-24-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 48 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 25 MPH IN A 20 MPH
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
$2348.00
FISHER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432770
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond:
No Bond
INGRAM, GARRETT
Booking #:
432769
Release Date:
03-23-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED CHILD UNDER 18 TO DRIVE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond:
$4469.40
JERNIGAN, JAIMY
Booking #:
432768
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
No Bond
QUINONEZ, DOMINICK
Booking #:
432767
Release Date:
03-23-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
$5000.00
KIKER, KAITLYN
Booking #:
432766
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
22990001 FTA*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
$45000.00
SHARPNACK, PRESTON
Booking #:
432765
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 1:57 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
No Bond
ROMO, ERNEST
Booking #:
432763
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 11:44 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
No Bond
HICKS, LUKE
Booking #:
432762
Release Date:
03-23-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 10:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
$1000.00
AHOLA, JASON
Booking #:
432761
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 10:05 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
$500.00
ZUNIGA, RAMON
Booking #:
432760
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 8:54 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
$662.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

