3/24/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jayson Meyer

Jayson Meyer was taken into custody at approximately 4:04 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 for a warrant issued by Guadalupe County.

Bail for Meyer was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Possession: 4

Credit Debit/Card Abuse: 1

Assault of Pregnant Person: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Permitting Unlicensed Child Under 18 to Drive: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

