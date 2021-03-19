3/19/21 Jail Log: Accident Involving Death among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Benjamin Elder

Benjamin Elder was taken into custody at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

At this time, bail has not been set for Elder, who was charged with Accident Involving Death. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Possession: 8
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Accident Involving Death: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
STONE, JUSTIN
Booking #:
432691
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 4:13 am
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X6
Bond:
No Bond
MOLINA, JEREMY
Booking #:
432690
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 4:02 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
No Bond
SHAFFER, LOGAN
Booking #:
432689
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
$1500.00
Bermea, Brianna
Booking #:
432688
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 3:19 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 2
Bond:
$2004.00
 
GARCIA, JUAN
Booking #:
432687
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432686
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
55999999 MIP – TOBACCO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
$2788.00
 
TRAN, NATALIA
Booking #:
432685
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 1:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
$462.00
SHELBURNE, TERI
Booking #:
432684
Release Date:
03-19-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 12:55 am
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
Bond:
$1000.00
SPEIGHTS, PARRISH
Booking #:
432683
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 12:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
No Bond
DOVE, THOMAS
Booking #:
432682
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
$462.00
GONZALES, JOE
Booking #:
432681
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 *GOB* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
Bond:
$1000.00
ESCOBEDO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
432680
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
No Bond
SANTILLAN, MARCELINO
Booking #:
432678
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
No Bond
FLORES, MARIO
Booking #:
432679
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
No Bond
OPELA, ERIC
Booking #:
432677
Release Date:
03-18-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
$1000.00
CATHEY, COREY
Booking #:
432676
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 2:37 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
No Bond
LARA, DIANA
Booking #:
432675
Release Date:
03-18-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 1:47 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond:
No Bond
NANDIN, AZALIA
Booking #:
432674
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 12:49 pm
Charges:
48010006 *VOP* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
$500.00
ELDER, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
432673
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
54010008 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
Bond:
No Bond
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432672
Release Date:
03-18-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 12:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
$1506.00
GARCIA-ORTIZ, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
432671
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 11:30 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
No Bond
MCKENZIE, BRITTANY
Booking #:
432670
Release Date:
03-18-2021 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 8:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
