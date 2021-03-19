3/19/21 Jail Log: Accident Involving Death among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Benjamin Elder

Benjamin Elder was taken into custody at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

At this time, bail has not been set for Elder, who was charged with Accident Involving Death. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Possession: 8

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Accident Involving Death: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]