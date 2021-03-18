3/18/21 Jail Log: Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Sally Duran was taken into custody at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for warrants.
Bail for Duran was set at $50,000 for Unlawful Possession Metal or Body Armor by Felon, $50,000 for Prohibited Weapon, and $150,000 for Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon, for a grand total of $250,000. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
- Prohibited Weapon: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTAX2
54999999 STOP SIGN
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990709 UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
37990007 GJI*PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
73999999 WEEDS OVER 12 INCHES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
