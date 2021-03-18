3/18/21 Jail Log: Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Sally Duran

Sally Duran was taken into custody at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for warrants.

Bail for Duran was set at $50,000 for Unlawful Possession Metal or Body Armor by Felon, $50,000 for Prohibited Weapon, and $150,000 for Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon, for a grand total of $250,000. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
  • Prohibited Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
FRANCO, JESSICA
Booking #:
432669
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 2:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
MONTGOMERY, TANNER
Booking #:
432668
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 1:15 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
HERNANDEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
432667
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 12:57 am
Charges:
36990007 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
CARRILLO, JESSICA
Booking #:
432666
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 12:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HOLIK, CHAD
Booking #:
432665
Booking Date:
03-18-2021 – 12:11 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
SUKSTA, JOHN
Booking #:
432664
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTAX2
$3018.00
SALINAS, ANDREW
Booking #:
432663
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 STOP SIGN
$540.00
DURAN, SALLY
Booking #:
432662
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
52030025 PROH WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990709 UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
No Bond
CLARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432661
Release Date:
03-17-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RAMIREZ, ALLYSIA
Booking #:
432660
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
MOULDER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432659
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
OROSCO, JOSE
Booking #:
432658
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 12:18 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
37990007 GJI*PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR
No Bond
WISDOM, SEAN
Booking #:
432657
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 11:09 am
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$662.00
CAINE, LYNN
Booking #:
432656
Release Date:
03-17-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 10:50 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
73999999 WEEDS OVER 12 INCHES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 2
$6460.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo