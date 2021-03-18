3/18/21 Jail Log: Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Sally Duran

Sally Duran was taken into custody at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for warrants.

Bail for Duran was set at $50,000 for Unlawful Possession Metal or Body Armor by Felon, $50,000 for Prohibited Weapon, and $150,000 for Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon, for a grand total of $250,000. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1

Prohibited Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]