3/17/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault among charges

SAN ANGELO, Texas — March 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 3 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jesus Villarreal

Jesus Villarreal was taken into custody at approximately 1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 due to a warrant issued in Concho County.

Bail for Villarreal was set at $25,000 for Sexual Assault. He was released at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Theft: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Sexual Assault: 1
  • Assault Family Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

ALVARADO, VICTORIA
Booking #:
432655
Booking Date:
03-17-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATIOIN
No Bond
MOLINA, JOE
Booking #:
432654
Release Date:
03-17-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
CASTRO, ANNA
Booking #:
432653
Release Date:
03-17-2021 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CHAVEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
432652
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
OTTMERS, KADEN
Booking #:
432651
Release Date:
03-16-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GASKIN, SEAN
Booking #:
432650
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
SUTTON, RANDY
Booking #:
432645
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010019 GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
SOTO, FILIBERTO
Booking #:
432649
Release Date:
03-16-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
CASTANEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
432648
Release Date:
03-16-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
DEHOYOS, MARIO
Booking #:
432647
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 6:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
ASHLOCK, CALVIN
Booking #:
432646
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
432644
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MENDOZA, APRIL
Booking #:
432643
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
CISNEROS, MATIAS
Booking #:
432642
Release Date:
03-16-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
35620001 *FTA* POSS MARIJUANA <= 2 OZ
$5000.00
VILLARREAL, JESUS
Booking #:
432641
Release Date:
03-16-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
$25000.00
MORALES, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
432640
Release Date:
03-16-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 10:37 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
WHITTINGTON, JESSAMY
Booking #:
432639
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 6:52 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
NELMS, BEN
Booking #:
432638
Booking Date:
03-16-2021 – 6:22 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

