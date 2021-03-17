3/17/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault among charges

SAN ANGELO, Texas — March 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 3 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jesus Villarreal

Jesus Villarreal was taken into custody at approximately 1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 due to a warrant issued in Concho County.

Bail for Villarreal was set at $25,000 for Sexual Assault. He was released at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Assault Family Violence: 1

Possession: 5

Theft: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Sexual Assault: 1

Assault Family Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

