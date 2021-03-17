3/17/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault among charges

SAN ANGELO, Texas — March 17, 2021
Over the past 24 hours, 3 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jesus Villarreal was taken into custody at approximately 1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 due to a warrant issued in Concho County.
Bail for Villarreal was set at $25,000 for Sexual Assault. He was released at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Possession: 5
- Theft: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Sexual Assault: 1
- Assault Family Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
