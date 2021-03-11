3/11/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault, Burglary of Vehicle among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Sexual Assault: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

TANGUMA, CARLOS
Booking #:
432549
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 2:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
RUTHERFORD, CAMERON
Booking #:
432548
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
ORCUTT, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432547
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GJI* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990007 *GOB* DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
$46000.00
LEECH, SHAUN
Booking #:
432546
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1500.00
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
432545
Release Date:
03-11-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
CALDER, CLIFFTON
Booking #:
432544
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
No Bond
SCROGUM, NOLAN
Booking #:
432543
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA X1
$1546.00
HERNANDEZ, REYNALDO
Booking #:
432542
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
HEDRICK, STEVEN
Booking #:
432541
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
23990009 THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$35000.00
PEREZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
432540
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 2
$502.00
WHITTEN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
432539
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
$1264.00
BERMEA, ANDREW
Booking #:
432538
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 11:36 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CADENA, ADAM
Booking #:
432537
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 9:03 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
JAECKLE, HUGO
Booking #:
432536
Release Date:
03-10-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 8:35 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
