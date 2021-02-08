2/6/21-2/8/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jacob Rangel

Jacob Rangel was taken into custody at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Rangel was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):