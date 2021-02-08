2/6/21-2/8/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jacob Rangel

Jacob Rangel was taken into custody at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Rangel was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Possession: 9
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Racing On Highway: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Harassment of Public Servant: 1
  • Misc Fail to Stop & Leave Information – Fixed Object: 1
  • Indecent Assault: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int SBI/Mental: 1
 
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432077
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 2:50 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BENSON, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
432076
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 2:18 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
 
LOPEZ, EDDIE
Booking #:
432075
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432074
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, ARLENE
Booking #:
432073
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BURNS, BEAU
Booking #:
432072
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2500.00
GARCIA, ERVEY
Booking #:
432071
Release Date:
02-07-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
FOSTER, MARTIN
Booking #:
432070
Release Date:
02-07-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
$4292.00
KNAUTH, CECIL
Booking #:
432069
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
 
 
Lemons, Brandi
Booking #:
432068
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 3:47 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WATSON, MACY
Booking #:
432067
Release Date:
02-07-2021 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 2:22 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$500.00
NEECE, TERRY
Booking #:
432066
Booking Date:
02-07-2021 – 1:29 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
$1826.00
RIOS, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
432065
Release Date:
02-07-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ALEXANDER, ESTELA
Booking #:
432064
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
SANAGUSTIN, DANIEL
Booking #:
432063
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SANCHEZ, STEPHAN
Booking #:
432062
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 10
No Bond
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
432061
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
ADAME, JONY
Booking #:
432060
Release Date:
02-06-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$750.00
HYDE, JASON
Booking #:
432059
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
ODELL, BRITTANY
Booking #:
432058
Release Date:
02-06-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
No Bond
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
432057
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
 
HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
432056
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 4:40 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
432055
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 4:38 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
KINNERMON, CHYNNA
Booking #:
432054
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 3:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RANGEL, JACOB
Booking #:
432053
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 3:42 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
MORENO, FERNANDA
Booking #:
432052
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 3:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
MASCORRO, SONIA
Booking #:
432051
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 2:27 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
 
VASQUEZ, ANISSA
Booking #:
432050
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ECHEVERRIA, ISRAEL
Booking #:
432049
Release Date:
02-06-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 1:32 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
OWENS, ROY
Booking #:
432048
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 12:30 am
Charges:
MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT
MISC FTA x 2
$1772.00
ECHEVARRIA, ERIK
Booking #:
432047
Booking Date:
02-06-2021 – 12:01 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SOTO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
432046
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LINTON-HAYS, AARON
Booking #:
432045
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
VALDEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432044
Release Date:
02-05-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
36230001 INDECENT ASSAULT
No Bond
RAMON, AMY
Booking #:
432043
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
432042
Release Date:
02-05-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
SPRADLEY, JACOB
Booking #:
432040
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
D25 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2500.00
BARRIENTOS, ANGEL
Booking #:
432041
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
No Bond
MAYS, JARRETT
Booking #:
432039
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
BYERLY, MATTHEW
Booking #:
432038
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
54040009 J/N*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESION DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$762.00
MARTINEZ, REBECCA
Booking #:
432037
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 12:37 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
WHITTEN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
432036
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 7:00 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
LOPEZ, EDIBERTO
Booking #:
432035
Release Date:
02-05-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 6:54 am
Charges:
54990067 *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X 3
54999999 SPEEDING -10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 38 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 6
$11994.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

