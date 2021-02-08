2/6/21-2/8/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jacob Rangel was taken into custody at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Rangel was set at $75,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Possession: 9
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Theft: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 4
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Racing On Highway: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Harassment of Public Servant: 1
- Misc Fail to Stop & Leave Information – Fixed Object: 1
- Indecent Assault: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int SBI/Mental: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC CPF X 10
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA x 2
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
55999999 POSSESION DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X 3
54999999 SPEEDING -10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 38 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 6
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
