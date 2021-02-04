2/4/21 Jail Log: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Lonnie Wooten

Lonnie Wooten was taken into custody at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 for an issued warrant.

Bail for Wooten was set at $150,000 for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):