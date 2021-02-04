2/4/21 Jail Log: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Lonnie Wooten was taken into custody at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 for an issued warrant.
Bail for Wooten was set at $150,000 for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Possession: 6
- No Drivers License: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 FAIL TO YIEL RIGHT OF WAY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52 IN A 40MPH ZONE
54999999 VPTA X3
MISC CPF X2
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 BIKE NO LIGHT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF
MISC FTA
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FAIL TO MICROCHIP
MISC FAIL TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAIL TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X 4
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597