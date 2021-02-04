2/4/21 Jail Log: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Lonnie Wooten

Lonnie Wooten was taken into custody at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 for an issued warrant.

Bail for Wooten was set at $150,000 for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Possession: 6
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
 
GRAVES, RONNIE
Booking #:
432012
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 5:26 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432011
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 5:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TUCKER, ANGELA
Booking #:
432010
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 3:24 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 FAIL TO YIEL RIGHT OF WAY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$1528.00
 
GLASSFORD, GARY
Booking #:
432009
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 3:00 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
CHAPPA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
432008
Release Date:
02-04-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 2:54 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52 IN A 40MPH ZONE
54999999 VPTA X3
MISC CPF X2
$4272.00
TAPIA, LAURA
Booking #:
432007
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 12:35 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
WILSON, LESTER
Booking #:
432006
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
432005
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 12:11 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1126.00
HENDON, JAMES
Booking #:
432004
Release Date:
02-04-2021 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, REYNALDO
Booking #:
432003
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, MAURO
Booking #:
432002
Release Date:
02-04-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
Reyes, Joe
Booking #:
432001
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 BIKE NO LIGHT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2046.00
WADLEY, RAYDEN
Booking #:
432000
Release Date:
02-03-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1500.00
GARFIAS, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
431999
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
13990082 COMM*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
No Bond
ROJAS, JESSE
Booking #:
431998
Release Date:
02-03-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
35620010 *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
431997
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF
MISC FTA
$502.00
PARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431995
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 1:42 pm
Charges:
73990715 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
HAYES, LE’ANDRE
Booking #:
431994
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
No Bond
BYE, AMANDA
Booking #:
431993
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 11:40 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FAIL TO MICROCHIP
MISC FAIL TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAIL TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X 4
$4326.00
WOOTEN, LONNIE
Booking #:
431992
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 9:17 am
Charges:
73990715 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
 

