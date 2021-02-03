2/3/21 Jail Log: Theft of Firearm among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

David Hampton

David Hampton was taken into custody at approximately 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Hampton was set at $10,000 for Theft of Firearm. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

VASQUEZ, XAVIER Booking #: 431991 Booking Date: 02-03-2021 – 3:40 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond ROBLES, SELESTE Booking #: 431990 Booking Date: 02-03-2021 – 3:35 am Charges: 13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

22990003 *GJI* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 3 $4568.00 MCCLAIN, OLEN Booking #: 431989 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 11:17 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond MOLINA-SALINAS, JOSE Booking #: 431988 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 9:49 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond BYERLY, ROBERT Booking #: 431987 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 8:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 7

MISC FTA $502.00 TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 431986 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 8:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 431985 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 5:54 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 67MPH IN A 55 ZONE

MISC VPTA X2 $2292.00 BALDERAS, RICARDO Booking #: 431984 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 5:29 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620010 *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030027 *VOP*UNL CARRYING WEAPON No Bond DAVILA, BERNARDO Booking #: 431983 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 5:11 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC ICE HOLD No Bond MARTINEZ, ADAM Booking #: 431982 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 3:24 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

MISC CPF X3 $7500.00 WILLIAMS, EMANUEL Booking #: 431981 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 2:49 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond HAMPTON, DAVID Booking #: 431980 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 1:16 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond REYNOLDS, JACOBI Booking #: 431979 Booking Date: 02-02-2021 – 10:11 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

