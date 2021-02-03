2/3/21 Jail Log: Theft of Firearm among charges

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

David Hampton

David Hampton was taken into custody at approximately 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Hampton was set at $10,000 for Theft of Firearm. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
 
VASQUEZ, XAVIER
Booking #:
431991
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 3:40 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
ROBLES, SELESTE
Booking #:
431990
Booking Date:
02-03-2021 – 3:35 am
Charges:
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990003 *GJI* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 3
$4568.00
MCCLAIN, OLEN
Booking #:
431989
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MOLINA-SALINAS, JOSE
Booking #:
431988
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
BYERLY, ROBERT
Booking #:
431987
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA
$502.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
431986
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431985
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 67MPH IN A 55 ZONE
MISC VPTA X2
$2292.00
BALDERAS, RICARDO
Booking #:
431984
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620010 *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 *VOP*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
DAVILA, BERNARDO
Booking #:
431983
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
431982
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
MISC CPF X3
$7500.00
WILLIAMS, EMANUEL
Booking #:
431981
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
HAMPTON, DAVID
Booking #:
431980
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
REYNOLDS, JACOBI
Booking #:
431979
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 10:11 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
