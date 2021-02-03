2/3/21 Jail Log: Theft of Firearm among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
David Hampton was taken into custody at approximately 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 for a complaint issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Hampton was set at $10,000 for Theft of Firearm. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Possession: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
22990003 *GJI* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 3
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
MISC FTA
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 67MPH IN A 55 ZONE
MISC VPTA X2
35620010 *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 *VOP*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC ICE HOLD
MISC CPF X3
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
