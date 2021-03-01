2/27/21-3/1/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 74 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Carlos Ayala was taken into custody at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 for a warrant.
Bail for Ayala was set at $300,000 for Sexual Assault Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 16
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 4
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Possession: 18
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
- Racing on Highway: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
- Theft: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Misc COMM: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Driving Under the Influence – Minor: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54 MPH IN A 40 MPH
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC CPF X1
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
35990014 GOB**POSS CS PG 1 <1G
51999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
54999999 FTS AND LEAVE INFO – MOVING VEH
MISC VPTA X 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS DRUG PARA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 2
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
