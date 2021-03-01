2/27/21-3/1/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 74 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Carlos Ayala

Carlos Ayala was taken into custody at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Ayala was set at $300,000 for Sexual Assault Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 16
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 4
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 18
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
  • Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Misc COMM: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Driving Under the Influence – Minor: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
 
MONTELONGO, ABIGAIL
Booking #:
432334
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 5:40 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
GARZA, KHODIE
Booking #:
432333
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 5:39 am
Charges:
26050015 *RPR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
$5000.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
432332
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 4:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RIVERA, PEDRO
Booking #:
432331
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 4:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CYR, MARY
Booking #:
432330
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 3:50 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
ESQUIVEL, SERGIO
Booking #:
432329
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 3:21 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54 MPH IN A 40 MPH
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC VPTA X 2
$4014.00
PALACIO, MARK
Booking #:
432328
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 3:18 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MONTGOMERY, JOHN
Booking #:
432327
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 2:27 am
Charges:
35990015 MTR**POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Kosterman, Robert
Booking #:
432326
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 2:20 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ALLEN-RHODES, ZZACKRAY
Booking #:
432325
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 1:38 am
Charges:
50990041 GJI* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
TERHAAR, CONNIE
Booking #:
432324
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 1:07 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HOLT, MELANIE
Booking #:
432323
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 12:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
432322
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 12:16 am
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
MORENO, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432321
Release Date:
02-27-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 12:14 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
RANDLE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432320
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
54040037 DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA 3RD OR MORE IAT
No Bond
MARTINEZ, SARAH
Booking #:
432319
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ANASTASIO, ROBIN
Booking #:
432318
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, OSNIEL LAZARO
Booking #:
432317
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
AYALA, CARLOS
Booking #:
432316
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$300000.00
 
JONES, JEFFERY
Booking #:
432315
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
HAYES, LAQUIETA
Booking #:
432313
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$2162.00
LOSOYA, ABRAHAM
Booking #:
432312
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
BUSTOS, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
432311
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
SALINAS, EZEQUIEL
Booking #:
432310
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
EUGENE, TAYLOR
Booking #:
432309
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST
$2000.00
ROBESON, SONNY
Booking #:
432308
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
ARISPE, JOE
Booking #:
432307
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
432306
Release Date:
02-27-2021 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BYE, AMANDA
Booking #:
432305
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 1
No Bond
GONZALES, MEAGAN
Booking #:
432304
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
IBARRA, JUAN
Booking #:
432303
Release Date:
02-26-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
MOLINA, SAMUEL
Booking #:
432302
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
54990067 *MO*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
ROGERS, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
432301
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
57070020 *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
COOK, HUNTER
Booking #:
432300
Release Date:
02-26-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 7:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1574.00
 
GUTIERREZ, KEVIN
Booking #:
432358
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 5:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RAMOS, RAUL
Booking #:
432357
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 3:48 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
QUEZADA, ARON
Booking #:
432356
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 3:11 am
Charges:
35620008 GOB**POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GOB**POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BUSENLEHNER, AIDEN
Booking #:
432355
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 3:04 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE / MINOR
$540.00
MORALES, JOSE
Booking #:
432354
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 2:59 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
RIVAS, JUAN
Booking #:
432353
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 2:52 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PHILLIPS, SHANNON
Booking #:
432352
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 2:46 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
51999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS
$384.00
BUSHNER, TRINITY
Booking #:
432351
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GARCIA, RUBEN
Booking #:
432350
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 2:07 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
432349
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 1:30 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
BLAKE, JAQURAIOUS
Booking #:
432348
Release Date:
02-28-2021 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 1:17 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
FEATHERSTON, MARCIE
Booking #:
432347
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 12:25 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432346
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SOULIER, JENNIFER
Booking #:
432345
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
COLLINS, TIMMOTHY
Booking #:
432344
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
No Bond
CONLEY, STEPHEN
Booking #:
432343
Release Date:
02-27-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 FTS AND LEAVE INFO – MOVING VEH
MISC VPTA X 1
$2638.00
VASQUEZ, ALLEN
Booking #:
432342
Release Date:
02-28-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS DRUG PARA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$4188.00
CRUZ, DOMINGO
Booking #:
432341
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MENCHACA, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
432340
Release Date:
02-27-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
$1500.00
MATA, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
432339
Release Date:
02-28-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
KYLE-KARGES, BRANDON
Booking #:
432338
Release Date:
02-27-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PAZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
432337
Release Date:
02-27-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 11:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BAILEY, JACAREI
Booking #:
432336
Release Date:
02-27-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 11:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BENNETT, RYAN
Booking #:
432335
Booking Date:
02-27-2021 – 6:49 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
 
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
432374
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 5:18 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
432373
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 2:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2126.00
PADILLA, VALERIE
Booking #:
432372
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 2:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SORRELLS, KRISTEN
Booking #:
432371
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 1:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
432370
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 12:37 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
YBARRA, STEPHEN
Booking #:
432369
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 12:20 am
Charges:
35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
LOZANO-JUAREZ, FERNANDO
Booking #:
432368
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
SLOUGH, AMBER
Booking #:
432367
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
EARNEST, JOHN
Booking #:
432366
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
FAZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
432365
Release Date:
03-01-2021 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
MARTINEZ, D’ANGELO
Booking #:
432364
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SHERIDAN, JORDAN
Booking #:
432363
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LOPEZ, MARISSA
Booking #:
432362
Release Date:
02-28-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BARA, BREANNA
Booking #:
432361
Release Date:
02-28-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 7:16 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$5000.00
GONZALEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
432360
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 7:09 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARPHERNALIA
$16662.00
AGUIRRE, VICTORIA
Booking #:
432359
Release Date:
02-28-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-28-2021 – 6:08 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
MISC CPF X 4
$464.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo