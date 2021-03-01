2/27/21-3/1/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 74 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Carlos Ayala

Carlos Ayala was taken into custody at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Ayala was set at $300,000 for Sexual Assault Child. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 16

Credit/Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 18

Criminal Mischief: 2

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1

Racing on Highway: 2

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Theft: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc COMM: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Driving Under the Influence – Minor: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

No Driver’s License: 1