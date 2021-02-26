2/26/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Mauricio Portillo was taken into custody at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for a warrant issued by County Court at Law.
Bail for Portillo was set at $500,000 for Murder, with an additional $5,000 for Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence for a total of $505,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Terroristic Threat of Household: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Possession: 8
- Murder: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
- Theft: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
MISC CPF x 7
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X1
13990031 *JN*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
MISC CPF X2
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE <$100.00
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597