2/26/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Mauricio Portillo

Mauricio Portillo was taken into custody at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for a warrant issued by County Court at Law.

Bail for Portillo was set at $500,000 for Murder, with an additional $5,000 for Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence for a total of $505,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):