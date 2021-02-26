2/26/21 Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Mauricio Portillo

Mauricio Portillo was taken into custody at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for a warrant issued by County Court at Law.

Bail for Portillo was set at $500,000 for Murder, with an additional $5,000 for Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence for a total of $505,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Household: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 8
  • Murder: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
OJEDA, MATTHEW
Booking #:
432299
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
 
GUERRERO, FABIAN
Booking #:
432298
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 3:18 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
Stewart, Blake
Booking #:
432297
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 2:26 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF x 7
No Bond
VALLEJO, ALONSO
Booking #:
432296
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 1:57 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SANCHEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
432295
Release Date:
02-26-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HOUTS, TRAVIS
Booking #:
432294
Release Date:
02-26-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 1:15 am
Charges:
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
Robertson, Elijah
Booking #:
432293
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 12:43 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1500.00
CHEEK, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
432292
Release Date:
02-26-2021 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 12:30 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X1
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X1
$2904.00
PALAZUELOS, JESUS
Booking #:
432291
Release Date:
02-26-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MABRY, ALPHANZO
Booking #:
432290
Release Date:
02-26-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PORTILLO, MAURICIO
Booking #:
432289
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
09990019 MURDER
13990031 *JN*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
GONZALEZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
432288
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
No Bond
JOHNSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
432287
Release Date:
02-25-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X2
$1000.00
PIERCE, ARTHUR
Booking #:
432286
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
54040028 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
NICHOLSON, JON
Booking #:
432285
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 6:59 pm
Charges:
13990043 *J/NISI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
BROWNRIGG, ZACHARY
Booking #:
432284
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MINOR, DANIEL
Booking #:
432283
Release Date:
02-25-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CAMARILLO, SIERRA
Booking #:
432282
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 6:02 pm
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
432281
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
432278
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$762.00
GARCIA, ERNEST
Booking #:
432280
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ABLE, RICHARD
Booking #:
432279
Release Date:
02-25-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
CARSON, LAVITA
Booking #:
432277
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JESSE
Booking #:
432276
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
29990044 *MTR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
HARO, ADAM
Booking #:
432275
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
ROGERS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
432274
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
13150007 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
SALDANA, PRISCILLA
Booking #:
432273
Release Date:
02-25-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 1:01 pm
Charges:
25890001 GOB*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
DELEON, ERNESTO
Booking #:
432272
Release Date:
02-25-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JENNY, ASHER
Booking #:
432271
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
432270
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE <$100.00
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA
$1676.00
ARREOLA, ARNULFO
Booking #:
432269
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 11:39 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
VILLESCAS, SHAKIRA
Booking #:
432268
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 10:38 am
Charges:
35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
$30000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo