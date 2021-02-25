2/25/21 Jail Log: Abandon/Endanger Child – Imminent Danger of Bodily Injury among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Shalyn Brannon

Shalyn Brannon was taken into custody at approximately 4:18 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Brannon was set at $30,000 for Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):