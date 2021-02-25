2/25/21 Jail Log: Abandon/Endanger Child – Imminent Danger of Bodily Injury among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Shalyn Brannon

Shalyn Brannon was taken into custody at approximately 4:18 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Brannon was set at $30,000 for Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
  • Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Inj: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Harassment of Public Servant: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Theft of Prop by Check: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
OBRIEN, JOHN
Booking #:
432267
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 5:20 am
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
BRANNON, SHALYN
Booking #:
432266
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 4:18 am
Charges:
38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
No Bond
JAMES, KEISHA
Booking #:
432265
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF x 2
No Bond
PARRAS, ALONZO
Booking #:
432264
Booking Date:
02-25-2021 – 12:11 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 3
No Bond
TALLY, JENNIFER
Booking #:
432263
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MCNEILL, JASON
Booking #:
432262
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA x 1
$502.00
PORTILLO, DOMINIQUE
Booking #:
432261
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C
$512.00
OLIVAS, ANDY
Booking #:
432260
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
432259
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$690.00
PARKER, CINNAMON
Booking #:
432257
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 6:34 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
No Bond
AYALA, DAVID
Booking #:
432258
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
CASTANEDA, ALONZO
Booking #:
432256
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
No Bond
WATSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432255
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA
$502.00
REYNA, MARCOS
Booking #:
432254
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
CORTEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
432253
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
70990140 *MTR*HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
$10000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432252
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SALINAS, ROBERTO
Booking #:
432251
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
432250
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 1:18 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
DAVIS, PAUL
Booking #:
432249
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 11:01 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
TORRES, MICHELLE
Booking #:
432248
Release Date:
02-24-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 10:03 am
Charges:
MISC *GOB* THEFT OF PROP BY CHECK
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

