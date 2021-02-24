2/24/21 Jail Log: Assault of a Pregnant Person among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jacob Duran was taken into custody at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 for a warrant.
Bail for Duran was set at $25,000 for Assault of Pregnant Person. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 6
- Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
- Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
48010019 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48040003 *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
