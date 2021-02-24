2/24/21 Jail Log: Assault of a Pregnant Person among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jacob Duran

Jacob Duran was taken into custody at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Duran was set at $25,000 for Assault of Pregnant Person. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):