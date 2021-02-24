2/24/21 Jail Log: Assault of a Pregnant Person among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jacob Duran

Jacob Duran was taken into custody at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 for a warrant.

Bail for Duran was set at $25,000 for Assault of Pregnant Person. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
TORRES, DAVID
Booking #:
432247
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
CLARK, ROY
Booking #:
432246
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 1:38 am
Charges:
16020015 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JONES, XAVIER
Booking #:
432245
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 12:49 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
432244
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
13990031 GOB**ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CANTRELL, WILLIE
Booking #:
432243
Booking Date:
02-24-2021 – 12:03 am
Charges:
22060009 GJI*UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432242
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MOJICA, JOE
Booking #:
432241
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GUTIERREZ, JOE
Booking #:
432239
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CASON, STEVEN
Booking #:
432240
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
ROHMFIELD, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432238
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 9:05 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA
$2540.00
MERRIMAN, GARRETT
Booking #:
432237
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
$1662.00
ZAPATA, MARISOL
Booking #:
432236
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RUSSELL, ROY
Booking #:
432235
Release Date:
02-23-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X 2
$2366.00
DURAN, JACOB
Booking #:
432234
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
No Bond
GIBSON, CLIFFORD
Booking #:
432233
Release Date:
02-23-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
REICH, JEREMY
Booking #:
432232
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
REEL, CASEY
Booking #:
432231
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
GAVIRIO, RAYMUNDO
Booking #:
432230
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010019 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
LOPEZ, MELISSA
Booking #:
432229
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
SHARPNACK, PRESTON
Booking #:
432228
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 12:05 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
REID, MISTY
Booking #:
432227
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 10:49 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$12500.00
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
432226
Release Date:
02-23-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 9:06 am
Charges:
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1000.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
432225
Release Date:
02-23-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2021 – 7:27 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
