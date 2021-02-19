2/19/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Johnnie Gonzales was taken into custody at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 for multiple warrants and complaints issued by Runnels County and Tom Green County.
Bail for Gonzales was set at $15,000 for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, $30,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, $25,000 for Burglary of Habitation, and $662 for Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia, for a grand total of $70,662. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Unlawfully Use of a Vehicle: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
