2/19/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Johnnie Gonzales

Johnnie Gonzales was taken into custody at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 for multiple warrants and complaints issued by Runnels County and Tom Green County.

Bail for Gonzales was set at $15,000 for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, $30,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, $25,000 for Burglary of Habitation, and $662 for Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia, for a grand total of $70,662. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Unlawfully Use of a Vehicle: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

RODRIGUEZ, DANIEL Booking #: 432165 Booking Date: 02-19-2021 – 1:44 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 SUTTON, RANDY Booking #: 432164 Booking Date: 02-19-2021 – 1:27 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION $1000.00 RIOS, JADEN Booking #: 432163 Booking Date: 02-19-2021 – 1:22 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY $1524.00 RIOJAS, ADAM Booking #: 432162 Booking Date: 02-19-2021 – 12:00 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DIMAS-PAISANO, EDGAR Booking #: 432161 Booking Date: 02-18-2021 – 11:59 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 SABLAN, SAMMY Booking #: 432160 Booking Date: 02-18-2021 – 11:17 pm Charges: 11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond GONZALES, JOHNNIE Booking #: 432159 Booking Date: 02-18-2021 – 7:28 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2 $70662.00 DURON, DAMIEN Booking #: 432158 Booking Date: 02-18-2021 – 7:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

