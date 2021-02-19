2/19/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Johnnie Gonzales

Johnnie Gonzales was taken into custody at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 for multiple warrants and complaints issued by Runnels County and Tom Green County.

Bail for Gonzales was set at $15,000 for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, $30,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, $25,000 for Burglary of Habitation, and $662 for Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia, for a grand total of $70,662. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Unlawfully Use of a Vehicle: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
RODRIGUEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
432165
Booking Date:
02-19-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SUTTON, RANDY
Booking #:
432164
Booking Date:
02-19-2021 – 1:27 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
$1000.00
RIOS, JADEN
Booking #:
432163
Booking Date:
02-19-2021 – 1:22 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
$1524.00
RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
432162
Booking Date:
02-19-2021 – 12:00 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
DIMAS-PAISANO, EDGAR
Booking #:
432161
Booking Date:
02-18-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
SABLAN, SAMMY
Booking #:
432160
Booking Date:
02-18-2021 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
GONZALES, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
432159
Booking Date:
02-18-2021 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
$70662.00
DURON, DAMIEN
Booking #:
432158
Booking Date:
02-18-2021 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

