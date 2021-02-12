2/12/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Olen McClain

Olen McClain was taken into custody on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at approximately 6:11 p.m. for a warrant issued by JP3.

Bail for McClain was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Theft: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

HENSON, RILEY Booking #: 432128 Booking Date: 02-12-2021 – 3:46 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 BIENEMANN, TABATHA Booking #: 432127 Booking Date: 02-11-2021 – 7:04 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA x 1 $1046.00 WATSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 432126 Release Date: 02-11-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2021 – 6:53 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond MCCLAIN, OLEN Booking #: 432125 Booking Date: 02-11-2021 – 6:11 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $150000.00 ELVENA, ALLEN Booking #: 432124 Booking Date: 02-11-2021 – 5:17 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

MISC SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS-10% OR OVER 55 MPH IN A 45 MPH

MISC VPTA X3 $8870.00 GORDON, MARCUS Booking #: 432123 Release Date: 02-11-2021 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 02-11-2021 – 7:48 am Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

