2/11/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Eric Talton

Eric Talton was taken into custody at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Talton was set at $35,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

