2/11/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Eric Talton was taken into custody at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.
Bail for Talton was set at $35,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Possession: 3
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
INS *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
22990001 GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
99999999 GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA
MISC NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED
MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
MISC NO DL
MISC VPTA X2
MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597