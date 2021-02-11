2/11/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Eric Talton

Eric Talton was taken into custody at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Talton was set at $35,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
Aguirre, Nicolas
Booking #:
432122
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
INS *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
No Bond
ROGERS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
432121
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTIOXICATION
$462.00
FLORES, ASHLEY
Booking #:
432120
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SANCHEZ, JESSIE
Booking #:
432119
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
No Bond
DELAROSA, EMMA
Booking #:
432118
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
No Bond
REEL, CASEY
Booking #:
432117
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$1000.00
REYES, DANIELLE
Booking #:
432116
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
22990001 GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
99999999 GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA
$1614.00
TALTON, ERIC
Booking #:
432115
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GONZALEZ-RODRIGUEZ, SOTERO
Booking #:
432114
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
MISC NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED
$464.00
RODRIGUEZ-MARTINEZ, RAFAEL
Booking #:
432113
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
BAUERLEIN, JAMES
Booking #:
432112
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
MISC NO DL
MISC VPTA X2
$2320.00
KINGSLAND, ALEXUS
Booking #:
432111
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 10:54 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
432110
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 8:34 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo