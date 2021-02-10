2/10/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Cameron Lewis

Cameron Lewis was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 6:41 a.m. due to a warrant.

Bail for Lewis was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
 
BARRON, MARK
Booking #:
432109
Booking Date:
02-10-2021 – 1:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Armstrong, Devin
Booking #:
432108
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION
No Bond
CADENA, EFREN
Booking #:
432107
Release Date:
02-09-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X1
$1398.00
ZEPEDA, DAVID
Booking #:
432106
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1012.00
HERNANDEZ, JAMES
Booking #:
432105
Release Date:
02-09-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$1764.00
CARRASCO, MARK
Booking #:
432104
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
TATUM, MELVA
Booking #:
432103
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DARNELL, TERRANCE
Booking #:
432102
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
TINDELL, RICHARD
Booking #:
432101
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
13990044 COMM*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
GARCIA, ISMEAL
Booking #:
432100
Release Date:
02-09-2021 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 11:12 am
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
THOMAS, ARVION
Booking #:
432099
Release Date:
02-09-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 9:08 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
LANE, JAMES
Booking #:
432098
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 8:21 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
LEWIS, CAMERON
Booking #:
432097
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 6:41 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
