2/10/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Cameron Lewis

Cameron Lewis was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 6:41 a.m. due to a warrant.

Bail for Lewis was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 2

Theft: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

BARRON, MARK Booking #: 432109 Booking Date: 02-10-2021 – 1:30 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 Armstrong, Devin Booking #: 432108 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 10:25 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION No Bond CADENA, EFREN Booking #: 432107 Release Date: 02-09-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 7:50 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X1 $1398.00 ZEPEDA, DAVID Booking #: 432106 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 6:55 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1012.00 HERNANDEZ, JAMES Booking #: 432105 Release Date: 02-09-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 6:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $1764.00 CARRASCO, MARK Booking #: 432104 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 5:21 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 TATUM, MELVA Booking #: 432103 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 4:08 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond DARNELL, TERRANCE Booking #: 432102 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 3:00 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond TINDELL, RICHARD Booking #: 432101 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 2:07 pm Charges: 13990044 COMM*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ No Bond GARCIA, ISMEAL Booking #: 432100 Release Date: 02-09-2021 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 11:12 am Charges: 13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond THOMAS, ARVION Booking #: 432099 Release Date: 02-09-2021 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 9:08 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond LANE, JAMES Booking #: 432098 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 8:21 am Charges: 54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond LEWIS, CAMERON Booking #: 432097 Booking Date: 02-09-2021 – 6:41 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597