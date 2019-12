12/9/19 Jail Log

Monday, December 9, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Public Intoxication: 6

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Possession: 13

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Assault Bodily Injury – Married: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 3

Theft: 4

Driving Under the Influence – Minor: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

CANO, MARTIN Booking #: 425288 Release Date: 12-07-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 12-07-2019 – 4:58 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR

MISC VPTA X2 $2264.00

FERNANDEZ, SARA Booking #: 425287 Booking Date: 12-07-2019 – 3:09 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

CHAPPA, DAVID Booking #: 425286 Booking Date: 12-07-2019 – 2:01 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $2000.00

FRANCO, ASHLYNN Booking #: 425285 Release Date: 12-07-2019 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 11:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

GARCIA, CAITLIN Booking #: 425283 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 10:59 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

RAMIREZ, MARY Booking #: 425284 Release Date: 12-07-2019 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 10:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

TORRES, JAMES Booking #: 425282 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 10:49 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond

HUNT, SHERINA Booking #: 425281 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 9:43 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

CARDENAS, SHANE Booking #: 425280 Release Date: 12-07-2019 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 9:20 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

BANKES, ASHLEY Booking #: 425279 Release Date: 12-07-2019 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 8:48 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

LOPEZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 425278 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 8:06 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (ICON)

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2

MISC FTA X 1

MISC FTA X 2 $3657.20

MUNOZ, MONICA Booking #: 425277 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT No Bond

EATON, HUNTER Booking #: 425276 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 5:27 pm Charges: 35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $15000.00

QUINONES, DESTINY Booking #: 425275 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 5:15 pm Charges: MISC ASSAULT BODILY INJURY-MARRIED $5000.00

MONREAL, MARCO Booking #: 425274 Release Date: 12-06-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 4:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

MENDEZ, OSCAR Booking #: 425273 Release Date: 12-06-2019 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 3:38 pm Charges: 13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY Booking #: 425272 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 3:29 pm Charges: 37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond

GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 425271 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 3:10 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

TORRES, SHELBY Booking #: 425270 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 2:20 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 CPF X 1 No Bond

CARRILLO, JESSICA Booking #: 425269 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 10:55 am Charges: 54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond

GIST, LOLIS Booking #: 425268 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 10:22 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010006 RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO $1000.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 425267 Release Date: 12-06-2019 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 9:36 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

NAVARRETTE, ABRAHAM Booking #: 425266 Release Date: 12-06-2019 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 9:34 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

NALLEY, WILLIAM Booking #: 425301 Booking Date: 12-08-2019 – 5:16 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00

WEIDNER, COLTON Booking #: 425300 Booking Date: 12-08-2019 – 3:16 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

KLEIN, REID Booking #: 425299 Booking Date: 12-08-2019 – 2:21 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR $540.00

MORALES, JONAS Booking #: 425298 Booking Date: 12-08-2019 – 2:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $942.00

MILHAUSER, JOSHUA Booking #: 425297 Release Date: 12-08-2019 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 12-08-2019 – 1:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

ROJAS, JEREMY Booking #: 425296 Release Date: 12-08-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 12-08-2019 – 1:16 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA Booking #: 425295 Booking Date: 12-08-2019 – 12:35 am Charges: 57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond

PRESLEY, JON Booking #: 425294 Booking Date: 12-07-2019 – 11:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00

MARES, JASON Booking #: 425293 Release Date: 12-08-2019 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 12-07-2019 – 10:59 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

ANDRADE, MISTY Booking #: 425292 Booking Date: 12-07-2019 – 10:41 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $642.00

HOLLIS, WILLIAM Booking #: 425291 Booking Date: 12-07-2019 – 6:25 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond