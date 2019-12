12/6/19 Jail Log

Friday, December 6, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 5

Possession: 3

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

ENRIQUEZ, JESUS Booking #: 425265 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 3:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 425264 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 3:02 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

HARRIS, BRITTANI Booking #: 425263 Booking Date: 12-06-2019 – 12:47 am Charges: 23990191 *J/N* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond

SQUIRES, HARLEY Booking #: 425262 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 11:05 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 6 No Bond

GUTIERREZ, GILBERTO Booking #: 425261 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 10:34 pm Charges: 23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $760.00

MARTIN, JEFFERY Booking #: 425260 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 9:12 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE No Bond

ZEKA, BEKIM Booking #: 425259 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 7:55 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond

TOWNSEND, CASEY Booking #: 425258 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 7:48 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

BARRON, ERICA Booking #: 425257 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 7:19 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

25890001 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA X1 $1006.00

SAMANIEGO, JONATHAN Booking #: 425256 Release Date: 12-05-2019 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 7:13 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831883J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (ICON) No Bond

LEAL, ALAN Booking #: 425255 Release Date: 12-05-2019 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 4:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

CHAVARRIA, DAVID Booking #: 425254 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 11:38 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

FTA CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT $2500.00

WARREN, BOBBY Booking #: 425253 Release Date: 12-05-2019 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 11:18 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

SALINAS, BENNY Booking #: 425252 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 10:30 am Charges: 13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $924.00

Stanford, Emily Booking #: 425251 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 9:59 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 No Bond