12/5/19 Jail Log

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disbaled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1

Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 425249 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 4:40 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

FOWLER, JAMES Booking #: 425248 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 2:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1 $1642.00

VILLARREAL, ANTHONY Booking #: 425247 Release Date: 12-05-2019 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 2:12 am Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR $500.00

WIMBERLY, RYAN Booking #: 425246 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 1:28 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

BLACK, TYQUON Booking #: 425245 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 12:28 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond

MARTIARENA, MARIA Booking #: 425244 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 12:11 am Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1832382J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC. INVAL (ICON)

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1832383J4 FAILURE TO MAINTAIN INSURACE (ICON)

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

SANDERS, BRIANNA Booking #: 425243 Booking Date: 12-05-2019 – 12:04 am Charges: 13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

HINOJAS, JULIAN Booking #: 425242 Release Date: 12-05-2019 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 11:44 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT X2

54999999 WRONG LICENSE PLATE

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X2 $4966.00

SADLER, SANDI Booking #: 425241 Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 10:48 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 425240 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 6:40 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

GROTHE, LEEANN Booking #: 425239 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 6:02 pm Charges: MISC CPFx1 No Bond

MACIAS, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 425238 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 3:01 pm Charges: 54040010 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1000.00

COSPER, TYLER Booking #: 425237 Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 1:27 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 No Bond

STEPHENSON, MARVIN Booking #: 425235 Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 12:48 pm Charges: 38990006 EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED $30000.00

Wood, Jade Booking #: 425236 Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 12:42 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

26990041 *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING No Bond

BILBO, KESHAWN Booking #: 425234 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 12:01 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

ROSS, AUDREY Booking #: 425233 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 11:09 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

WEBB, KORYN Booking #: 425232 Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 11:04 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00