12/4/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc Military Hold: 1

Misc FTA Child Support: 1

Possession: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Theft: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 425230 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 12-04-2019 – 4:51 am Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00

GARZA, PERLA Booking #: 425229 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 10:57 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00

Welch, Steven Booking #: 425228 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 10:38 pm Charges: 57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond

HINOJOSA, ANGEL Booking #: 425227 Release Date: 12-04-2019 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 8:56 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

STEFANEK, CODY Booking #: 425225 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 6:57 pm Charges: MISC MILITARY HOLD No Bond

ORGAN, TYRONE Booking #: 425226 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 6:42 pm Charges: MISC FTA CHILD SUPPORT $2000.00

BEST, EDWARD Booking #: 425224 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 6:33 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, BIANCA Booking #: 425223 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 3:54 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond

GOVEA, LORENZO Booking #: 425222 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 2:32 pm Charges: 54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

GARCIA, ASHLEY Booking #: 425221 Release Date: 12-03-2019 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 1:02 pm Charges: 13990043 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond

AYALA, ARNOLDO Booking #: 425220 Release Date: 12-03-2019 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 12:32 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00

JASO, KASANDRA Booking #: 425219 Release Date: 12-03-2019 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 11:31 am Charges: 35620008 CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

FLORES, PATRICIA Booking #: 425218 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 11:11 am Charges: 23990196 MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond

CARDENAS-ANGEL, JOSE Booking #: 425217 Release Date: 12-03-2019 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 8:52 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

DAVIS, KAIEEM Booking #: 425215 Release Date: 12-03-2019 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 8:15 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $1500.00