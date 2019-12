12/3/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession: 7

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Fail to Display Driver’s License: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Nonpayment Child Support: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Theft of Firearm: 1

Theft: 2

Sexual Coercion: 1

Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

WEST, STEVEN Booking #: 425214 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 4:04 am Charges: 48010016 MTR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY -SUB

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC VPTA X 2 $2592.00

GARNER, TRAVIS Booking #: 425213 Booking Date: 12-03-2019 – 2:31 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond

GUERRA, JESSIE Booking #: 425212 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 10:54 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

SMITH, A’NICIA Booking #: 425211 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 10:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

RICHARDSON, JESSICA Booking #: 425210 Release Date: 12-03-2019 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 10:15 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

SCHNEIDER, TERRELL Booking #: 425209 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 10:06 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 4 $2470.00

HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 425208 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 8:36 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

URIBE-SANCHEZ, ALFREDO Booking #: 425207 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 8:12 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

WASHINGTON, CLIFTON Booking #: 425206 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 7:02 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC US MARSHALS HOLD $1500.00

JOHNSON, LACIE Booking #: 425205 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 5:46 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond

Martinez, Dangelo Booking #: 425204 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 5:28 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

ANDRADE, MISTY Booking #: 425203 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 5:24 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $2080.00

LLANAS, LUIS Booking #: 425202 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 4:52 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1 $2366.00

CHAVEZ, ALBERT Booking #: 425201 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 4:20 pm Charges: MISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT $5000.00

GONZALES, JOEY Booking #: 425200 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 4:11 pm Charges: 29990042 MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond

SANTILLAN, MARCELINO Booking #: 425199 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 4:06 pm Charges: 54040011 GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

DELREAL, BELINDA Booking #: 425198 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 3:49 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $5000.00

HERNANDEZ, XAVIER Booking #: 425197 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 3:07 pm Charges: 23990008 COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond

WHITESIDE, ANTHONY Booking #: 425196 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:49 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

GREGORY, DIANE Booking #: 425195 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:48 pm Charges: 23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond

MCGRAW, KYRIN Booking #: 425194 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 12:59 pm Charges: 23990193 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond

Ho, Keyli Booking #: 425193 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 12:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

FISHER, KRISTIN Booking #: 425192 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 12:01 pm Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

SEIDER, KAYLA Booking #: 425191 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 11:55 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond

CROUCH, KIAIR Booking #: 425190 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 11:27 am Charges: 36990030 SEXUAL COERCION

37990007 PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR

MISC CPF No Bond

GARZA, ELAINE Booking #: 425189 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 10:13 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

CARTHORNE, WILLIAM Booking #: 425188 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 10:07 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

GALLEGOS, DAVID Booking #: 425187 Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 9:34 am Charges: 13150004 MTR*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ $25000.00