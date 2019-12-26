12/24-26/19 Christmas Holidays Jail Log

Jail Log Tuesday-Thursday, December 23-26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault — 8
- Bicycle Defective Brake/Headlight — 1
- Criminal Trespass — 5
- Criminal Non-Support — 1
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 11
- Failure to Appear — 6
- Failure to Identify — 2
- Fictitious Registration — 1
- Fugitive from Justice — 2
- Public Intoxication/DWI — 2
- Possession — 19
- Possession of Child Pornography — 1
- Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography — 1
- No Proof Financial Responsibility — 3
- No Signal of Intent — 1
- Online Solicitation of a Minor — 1
- Misc — 30
- Resisting Arrest — 2
- Speeding — 1
- Theft — 3
- Unlawful Restraint — 1
- Walking With Traffic — 1
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
MISC CPF X 1
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 DIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100 OF TURN
MISC FTAX3
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
37050004 POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPFx9
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTAx2
37040009 *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X2
54999999 NO DL
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC VTAx3
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
Thursday, December 26, 2019
FTA CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC COMM X 2
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597