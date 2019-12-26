12/24-26/19 Christmas Holidays Jail Log

Jail Log Tuesday-Thursday, December 23-26, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault — 8

Bicycle Defective Brake/Headlight — 1

Criminal Trespass — 5

Criminal Non-Support — 1

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 11

Failure to Appear — 6

Failure to Identify — 2

Fictitious Registration — 1

Fugitive from Justice — 2

Public Intoxication/DWI — 2

Possession — 19

Possession of Child Pornography — 1

Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography — 1

No Proof Financial Responsibility — 3

No Signal of Intent — 1

Online Solicitation of a Minor — 1

Misc — 30

Resisting Arrest — 2

Speeding — 1

Theft — 3

Unlawful Restraint — 1

Walking With Traffic — 1

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

GARCIA, JORGE Booking #: 425605 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 3:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

OBREGON, JESUS Booking #: 425604 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 2:43 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIOIN $442.00 View Profile >>>

MADDRAN, DUSTIN Booking #: 425603 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 2:12 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond View Profile >>>

ARREDONDO, ANDREA Booking #: 425602 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 1:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

DELAPAZ, JUAN Booking #: 425601 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 1:08 am Charges: 13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond View Profile >>>

DAGNINO, BEVERLY Booking #: 425600 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 12:27 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00 View Profile >>>

ROLLINS, BRYAN Booking #: 425599 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 12:07 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00 View Profile >>>

BOUNDS, NATHAN Booking #: 425598 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 9:52 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00 View Profile >>>

GUSTEFSON, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 425597 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 9:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 425596 Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 8:05 pm Charges: 54999999 BICYCLE-NO//DEFECTIVE BRAKE

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X2 $2586.00 View Profile >>>

ZUNIGA, JULIAN Booking #: 425595 Release Date: 12-23-2019 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 7:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

SOLIS, GABRIEL Booking #: 425594 Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 6:13 pm Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100 OF TURN

MISC FTAX3 $4904.00 View Profile >>>

GARCIA, MICHAEL Booking #: 425593 Release Date: 12-23-2019 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 5:19 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 View Profile >>>

GALLEGOS, ARNOLDO Booking #: 425592 Release Date: 12-23-2019 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 4:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

TANKERSLEY, DOUGLAS Booking #: 425590 Release Date: 12-23-2019 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 3:53 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

37050004 POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY $100000.00 View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, RAUL Booking #: 425591 Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 3:52 pm Charges: 26990178 *VOP*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond View Profile >>>

GARCIA, ALFREDO Booking #: 425589 Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 3:50 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPFx9

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTAx2 $3572.00 View Profile >>>

Watson, Wallace Booking #: 425588 Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 2:10 pm Charges: 36990022 ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR

37040009 *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond View Profile >>>

VASQUEZ, YOLANDA Booking #: 425587 Release Date: 12-23-2019 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 12-23-2019 – 12:45 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C $424.00 View Profile >>>

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

LUNA, LEOPOLDO Booking #: 425626 Booking Date: 12-25-2019 – 3:21 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA $482.00 View Profile >>>

HUERRA, MARCOS Booking #: 425625 Booking Date: 12-25-2019 – 3:00 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

NAVA, SETH Booking #: 425624 Booking Date: 12-25-2019 – 2:22 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC CPF X3

MISC VPTA X2 $2950.00 View Profile >>>

MORENO, CRUZ Booking #: 425623 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 10:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 No Bond View Profile >>>

Villagomez, Martin Booking #: 425622 Release Date: 12-25-2019 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 10:58 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 NO DL $800.00 View Profile >>>

AGUAYO, JACOB Booking #: 425621 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 10:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond View Profile >>>

LANDIN, ANNA Booking #: 425619 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 7:37 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $500.00 View Profile >>>

MANLEY, SHENA Booking #: 425618 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 7:20 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X 2 $2494.20 View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO Booking #: 425617 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 6:46 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

FLORES, JEPHTE Booking #: 425616 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 6:24 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG No Bond View Profile >>>

MEDINA, SABRINA Booking #: 425615 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 6:15 pm Charges: 48990015 *MTR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 *MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

JONES, TANIQUA Booking #: 425614 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 5:07 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond View Profile >>>

ADAMS, KALEB Booking #: 425612 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 4:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

GARCIA, EUGENE Booking #: 425613 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 4:14 pm Charges: MISC THEFT CLASS C

MISC VTAx3

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $2330.00 View Profile >>>

WILLIAMS, JULIUS Booking #: 425611 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 4:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

EVANS, JAMES Booking #: 425610 Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 3:40 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond View Profile >>>

PORTILLO, GABRIEL Booking #: 425608 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 12:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, LACY Booking #: 425607 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 12:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

NORIEGA, HECTOR Booking #: 425606 Release Date: 12-24-2019 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2019 – 10:09 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

Thursday, December 26, 2019

TALLY, JERAMY Booking #: 425635 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 2:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 View Profile >>>

FLORES, SAMUEL Booking #: 425634 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 1:29 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1000.00 View Profile >>>

CHADWICK, JIM Booking #: 425633 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 1:06 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

FTA CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT $1500.00 View Profile >>>

BENDER, JACOB Booking #: 425632 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 1:04 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00 View Profile >>>

SKEEN, STEVEN Booking #: 425631 Release Date: 12-26-2019 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 12:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425630 Booking Date: 12-25-2019 – 8:23 pm Charges: 13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT $30000.00 View Profile >>>

ROBERTSON, JO Booking #: 425629 Booking Date: 12-25-2019 – 7:53 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $642.00 View Profile >>>

VARGAS, JUAN Booking #: 425628 Release Date: 12-25-2019 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 12-25-2019 – 5:03 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 No Bond View Profile >>>

MEZA, DAMIAN Booking #: 425627 Release Date: 12-25-2019 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-25-2019 – 3:57 pm Charges: 35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond View Profile >>>

