12/24-26/19 Christmas Holidays Jail Log

Holiday arrests include solicitation, possession and promotion of child pornography

Jail Log Tuesday-Thursday, December 23-26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault — 8
  • Bicycle Defective Brake/Headlight — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 5
  • Criminal Non-Support — 1
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 11
  • Failure to Appear — 6
  • Failure to Identify — 2
  • Fictitious Registration — 1
  • Fugitive from Justice — 2
  • Public Intoxication/DWI — 2
  • Possession — 19
  • Possession of Child Pornography — 1
  • Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography — 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility — 3
  • No Signal of Intent — 1
  • Online Solicitation of a Minor — 1
  • Misc — 30
  • Resisting Arrest — 2
  • Speeding — 1
  • Theft — 3
  • Unlawful Restraint — 1
  • Walking With Traffic — 1

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

 
GARCIA, JORGE
Booking #:
425605
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 3:56 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
OBREGON, JESUS
Booking #:
425604
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 2:43 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIOIN
$442.00
MADDRAN, DUSTIN
Booking #:
425603
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 2:12 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
ARREDONDO, ANDREA
Booking #:
425602
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 1:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DELAPAZ, JUAN
Booking #:
425601
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 1:08 am
Charges:
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DAGNINO, BEVERLY
Booking #:
425600
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 12:27 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
$492.00
ROLLINS, BRYAN
Booking #:
425599
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 12:07 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
BOUNDS, NATHAN
Booking #:
425598
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
$492.00
GUSTEFSON, JOHNATHAN
Booking #:
425597
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
425596
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE-NO//DEFECTIVE BRAKE
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
$2586.00
ZUNIGA, JULIAN
Booking #:
425595
Release Date:
12-23-2019 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SOLIS, GABRIEL
Booking #:
425594
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 DIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100 OF TURN
MISC FTAX3
$4904.00
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425593
Release Date:
12-23-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
GALLEGOS, ARNOLDO
Booking #:
425592
Release Date:
12-23-2019 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TANKERSLEY, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
425590
Release Date:
12-23-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
37050004 POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
$100000.00
MARTINEZ, RAUL
Booking #:
425591
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
26990178 *VOP*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
GARCIA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
425589
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPFx9
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTAx2
$3572.00
Watson, Wallace
Booking #:
425588
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
36990022 ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR
37040009 *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
VASQUEZ, YOLANDA
Booking #:
425587
Release Date:
12-23-2019 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$424.00
Wednesday, December 25, 2019

 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
LUNA, LEOPOLDO
Booking #:
425626
Booking Date:
12-25-2019 – 3:21 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
$482.00
HUERRA, MARCOS
Booking #:
425625
Booking Date:
12-25-2019 – 3:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
NAVA, SETH
Booking #:
425624
Booking Date:
12-25-2019 – 2:22 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X2
$2950.00
MORENO, CRUZ
Booking #:
425623
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
Villagomez, Martin
Booking #:
425622
Release Date:
12-25-2019 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 NO DL
$800.00
AGUAYO, JACOB
Booking #:
425621
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LANDIN, ANNA
Booking #:
425619
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
MANLEY, SHENA
Booking #:
425618
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
$2494.20
HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO
Booking #:
425617
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
FLORES, JEPHTE
Booking #:
425616
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
No Bond
MEDINA, SABRINA
Booking #:
425615
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
48990015 *MTR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 *MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
JONES, TANIQUA
Booking #:
425614
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
ADAMS, KALEB
Booking #:
425612
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, EUGENE
Booking #:
425613
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
MISC THEFT CLASS C
MISC VTAx3
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$2330.00
WILLIAMS, JULIUS
Booking #:
425611
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
EVANS, JAMES
Booking #:
425610
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
PORTILLO, GABRIEL
Booking #:
425608
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, LACY
Booking #:
425607
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 12:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NORIEGA, HECTOR
Booking #:
425606
Release Date:
12-24-2019 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2019 – 10:09 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
Thursday, December 26, 2019

 
TALLY, JERAMY
Booking #:
425635
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 2:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
FLORES, SAMUEL
Booking #:
425634
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 1:29 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1000.00
CHADWICK, JIM
Booking #:
425633
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 1:06 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
FTA CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT
$1500.00
BENDER, JACOB
Booking #:
425632
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 1:04 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
$492.00
SKEEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
425631
Release Date:
12-26-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 12:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
425630
Booking Date:
12-25-2019 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
$30000.00
ROBERTSON, JO
Booking #:
425629
Booking Date:
12-25-2019 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
VARGAS, JUAN
Booking #:
425628
Release Date:
12-25-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-25-2019 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
MEZA, DAMIAN
Booking #:
425627
Release Date:
12-25-2019 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-25-2019 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

