12/23 Jail Log: Aggravated Kidnapping, Violation of Bond/Protective Order among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Richard Castaneda
Dallas Lawson

Richard Castaneda was taken into custody at approximately 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court. Bail for Castaneda was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Kidnapping. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Dallas Lawson was taken into custody at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 for a warrant. Bail for Lawson was set at $50,000 for Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

  • Possession: 2
  • P70 Theft (Checks – Insufficient): 1
  • Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear Felony: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Aggravated Kidnapping: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
MARTINEZ, XHAVIER
Booking #:
431402
Booking Date:
12-23-2020 – 2:09 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48990015 *MTR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
THURMOND, TRACY
Booking #:
431401
Release Date:
12-23-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)
$500.00
CORRALES, AMANDA
Booking #:
431400
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$25000.00
LAWSON, DALLAS
Booking #:
431399
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
$50000.00
MARTIARENA, MARIA
Booking #:
431398
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
WESTERMAN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431397
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
CASTANEDA, RICHARD
Booking #:
431396
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
10990004 MTR*AGG KIDNAPPING
No Bond
SOLIS, GLORIA
Booking #:
431395
Release Date:
12-22-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
CRIMM, JESSICA
Booking #:
431394
Release Date:
12-22-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 11:34 am
Charges:
29990044 *GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
 

