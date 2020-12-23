12/23 Jail Log: Aggravated Kidnapping, Violation of Bond/Protective Order among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Richard Castaneda

Dallas Lawson

Richard Castaneda was taken into custody at approximately 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court. Bail for Castaneda was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Kidnapping. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Dallas Lawson was taken into custody at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 for a warrant. Bail for Lawson was set at $50,000 for Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.