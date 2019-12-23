12/23/19 Jail Log

Monday, December 23, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 63 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated:
  • No Driver’s License: 3
  • Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Possession: 18
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Cruelty to Livestock Animals: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False/Fictitious Info: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

AFFLECK, RAYMOND
Booking #:
425551
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 2:48 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
BALDIVIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425550
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 1:32 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC *MTR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
$440.00
 
GONZALEZ, OSCAR
Booking #:
425549
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 12:18 am
Charges:
MISC *GOB* ACCIDENT INV DAMAGE TO VEH >=$200
MISC ACCIDENT INV DAMAGE TO VEHICLE >=$200
$20000.00
 
Yant, Hillary
Booking #:
425548
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 12:08 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
WYATT, RHONDA
Booking #:
425547
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
No Bond
CRISP, EDWARD
Booking #:
425546
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
CAMACHO, XAVIER
Booking #:
425545
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425544
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
JONES, MIKAYLA
Booking #:
425543
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, SERGIO
Booking #:
425542
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 1
$1006.00
MENDOZA, MARK
Booking #:
425541
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X1
$1874.00
TORRES, JASMIN
Booking #:
425540
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
GARCIA, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
425539
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
50150003 GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
GARCIA, ALBERT
Booking #:
425538
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 *GOB* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
48010017 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
REYES, LACEY
Booking #:
425537
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LOPEZ, ROYLEE
Booking #:
425536
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
23990205 THEFT PROP <$100 ENH IAT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
PENA, ROBERT
Booking #:
425535
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
73991065 CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIMALS
No Bond
NATIVIDAD, ALEXUS
Booking #:
425534
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV OR ALCOHOL SUSPENSION
$500.00
WALTON, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
425533
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
26050014 *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
USERY, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
425532
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
NEAL, KENNETH
Booking #:
425531
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA x 2
$2722.00
Massey, Caitlyn
Booking #:
425530
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
WAGNER, WALTER
Booking #:
425529
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1000.00
CLINE, DELYLAH
Booking #:
425528
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GIBBLE, MEGHAN
Booking #:
425527
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PEDROZA-TREJO, JOSE
Booking #:
425526
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 11:39 am
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ONYERA, LUIS
Booking #:
425525
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 9:47 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
AVALOS, JOSE
Booking #:
425524
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 9:28 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010019 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425523
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 7:47 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
 
AGUIRRE, JETT
Booking #:
425573
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:11 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
IBARRA, JESSICA
Booking #:
425572
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 3:35 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
RIOS, PABLO
Booking #:
425571
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 3:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3312.00
BURNEY, JULIE
Booking #:
425570
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 3:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$390.00
ZUNIGA, JUAN
Booking #:
425568
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 3:09 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JAQUEZ-PEREZ, JACOB
Booking #:
425569
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 3:01 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
HOLLEMAN, JESSIE
Booking #:
425567
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 2:37 am
Charges:
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GONZALES-HERNANDEZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
425566
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 2:32 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
ORNELAS, MARIAH
Booking #:
425565
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 1:57 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X1
$1000.00
OJEDA, ANGEL
Booking #:
425564
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 1:50 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
YORBA, ELIAZAR
Booking #:
425563
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 1:29 am
Charges:
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
WEBER, MAX
Booking #:
425562
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 12:40 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
HERNANDEZ, SAM
Booking #:
425561
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
LEMUS, ROBERT
Booking #:
425560
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GUERRA, JON
Booking #:
425559
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
MCDONELL, CHARLIE
Booking #:
425558
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CHAPPA, CLARA
Booking #:
425557
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$998.00
SALAZAR, HECTOR
Booking #:
425555
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MENDEZ, ALEXIS
Booking #:
425556
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
MARTINEZ, FERNANDO
Booking #:
425554
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
KELLY, MELISSA
Booking #:
425553
Release Date:
12-21-2019 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SHIPMAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
425552
Booking Date:
12-21-2019 – 10:20 am
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
 
 
COCHRAN, JEREMY
Booking #:
425586
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 3:03 am
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
GONZALEZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
425585
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 1:32 am
Charges:
73991065 CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIMALS
No Bond
DURAN, JACOB
Booking #:
425584
Booking Date:
12-23-2019 – 12:39 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
BEAVERS, DAWNELLE
Booking #:
425583
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GASAWAY, TUTANYA
Booking #:
425580
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$3500.00
KNIGHT, BRAYDE
Booking #:
425582
Release Date:
12-23-2019 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, LISSETTE
Booking #:
425581
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
425578
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARREOLA, ARNULFO
Booking #:
425579
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
CAUGHRON, TYLER
Booking #:
425577
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$3100.00
CAUGHRON, CHASE
Booking #:
425576
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VILLARREAL, JOSE
Booking #:
425575
Release Date:
12-22-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
425574
Booking Date:
12-22-2019 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
 

