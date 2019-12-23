12/23/19 Jail Log





Monday, December 23, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 63 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated:

No Driver’s License: 3

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Possession: 18

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Theft: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Cruelty to Livestock Animals: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False/Fictitious Info: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597