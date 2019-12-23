12/23/19 Jail Log

Monday, December 23, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 72 hours, 63 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated:
- No Driver’s License: 3
- Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Possession: 18
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Theft: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Cruelty to Livestock Animals: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False/Fictitious Info: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597