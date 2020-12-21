12/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jacob Morales was taken into custody at approximately 7:09 a.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 as the result of a complaint.
Bail for Morales was set at $50,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 5
- Driving While Intoxicated: 7
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Possession: 10
- Driving Under the Influence – Minor: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention: 3
- Harassment: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Theft: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Issuance of Bad Check: 1
- Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Threat Class C: 1
- Boating While Intoxicated: 1
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC CPFX2
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
54990044 RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
53999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 5
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 4
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 DEFECTIVE NO HEADLIGHTS
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X1
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
26990147 CLAIM LOTTERY PRIZE FRAUD >$200<=$10K
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
26050014 GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
