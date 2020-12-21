12/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Jail Logs

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jacob Morales

Jacob Morales was taken into custody at approximately 7:09 a.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 as the result of a complaint.

Bail for Morales was set at $50,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 7
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Possession: 10
  • Driving Under the Influence – Minor: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 3
  • Harassment: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Threat Class C: 1
  • Boating While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
REYES, ERNESTO
Booking #:
431382
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$1000.00
GOVEA, LUIS
Booking #:
431381
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 2:28 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
JENKINS, HUNTER
Booking #:
431380
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
RIVERA, AARON
Booking #:
431379
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Burney, Kimberly
Booking #:
431378
Release Date:
12-20-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$2372.00
RAMIREZ, ADOLFO
Booking #:
431377
Release Date:
12-21-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
FEARN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431376
Release Date:
12-21-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SAMANIEGO, JUANITA
Booking #:
431375
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$4000.00
RAMIREZ, DAVID
Booking #:
431374
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
CORTEZ, JADE
Booking #:
431373
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
MITCHELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
431372
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DICKIE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431371
Release Date:
12-20-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 10:00 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$12500.00
MORALES, JACOB
Booking #:
431370
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 7:09 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
 
URRABAZO, ADAM
Booking #:
431369
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ALVARADO, JESSYKA
Booking #:
431368
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 2:14 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, ERIC
Booking #:
431367
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 1:56 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
AYALA, JOHN
Booking #:
431366
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 1:45 am
Charges:
22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
CANDELA, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431365
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 12:12 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
BAILEY, RONNIE
Booking #:
431364
Booking Date:
12-20-2020 – 12:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FETZNER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431363
Release Date:
12-20-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA
$2361.08
WELLS, ISAAC
Booking #:
431362
Release Date:
12-20-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BOONE, DAMON
Booking #:
431361
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$1000.00
GALINDO, JESUS
Booking #:
431360
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
WILDERSPRIN, BRYAN
Booking #:
431359
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$1000.00
HICKS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431358
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
52030027 RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990044 RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING
No Bond
MCCLURE, BRYAN
Booking #:
431357
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BAKER, MARSHA
Booking #:
431356
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CAMPOS, DAELIN
Booking #:
431355
Release Date:
12-19-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
431354
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
16029999 THREAT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$952.00
ORTEGA, NOEL
Booking #:
431353
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 2:08 pm
Charges:
54040024 COMM*BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
431352
Release Date:
12-19-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
53999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 5
$4946.00
GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431351
Release Date:
12-19-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 10:54 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
GUZMAN, GILBERT
Booking #:
431350
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 4:02 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
 
MOLINA, AMBER
Booking #:
431349
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
HUFF, DONIELLE
Booking #:
431348
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 3:26 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CALDERON, ANDREYA
Booking #:
431347
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 1:29 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$5000.00
WATSON, ZACHARY
Booking #:
431346
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 1:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 
LORTA, TEEANA
Booking #:
431345
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 12:43 am
Charges:
41999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE – MINOR
$524.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
431344
Booking Date:
12-19-2020 – 12:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BROOKS, DALEN
Booking #:
431343
Release Date:
12-19-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI2 X 2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 4
$8226.60
WILSON, BRANDON
Booking #:
431342
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 DEFECTIVE NO HEADLIGHTS
$40874.00
GALLEGOS, JESUS
Booking #:
431341
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 10:37 pm
Charges:
13160013 FTA* HARASSMENT W/PREV CONV
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X1
$5960.00
BROWN, EDWARD
Booking #:
431340
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
26990147 CLAIM LOTTERY PRIZE FRAUD >$200<=$10K
$5000.00
GOVEA, GERARDO
Booking #:
431339
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LYTE, Q’VONTUS
Booking #:
431338
Release Date:
12-19-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GUERRERO, LATRESA
Booking #:
431337
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
No Bond
WILLIAMS, KALESHA
Booking #:
431336
Release Date:
12-18-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ARNETT, JOZEF
Booking #:
431335
Release Date:
12-18-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALVAREZ, YVONNE
Booking #:
431334
Release Date:
12-18-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 1:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
VALLES, PHILIP
Booking #:
431332
Release Date:
12-18-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 10:53 am
Charges:
13990076 GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
26050014 GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
SEGOVIANO, DAVID
Booking #:
431333
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 10:39 am
Charges:
13990031 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
431331
Release Date:
12-18-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 9:12 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

