Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

12/20/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Friday, December 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct Fighting: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Theft of Service: 1
  • Misc Military Hold: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Hirschfeld%20ForJailLogBanner%201100x210-_1555023585141.jpg_81961918_ver1.0.jpg

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
Kauffman, Shanna
Booking #:
425522
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:11 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
CAMPBELL, BRADEY
Booking #:
425521
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 3:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
 
HAYES, SHATIA
Booking #:
425520
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 2:38 am
Charges:
42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING)
$442.00
 
WALKER, D NASHA
Booking #:
425519
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 2:38 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING
MISC CPF X3
$442.00
SALINAS, TRISTAN
Booking #:
425518
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 2:30 am
Charges:
42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628260J4 PERMIT UNLICENSED DRIVER TO DRIVE (ICON)
MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING
MISC FTA X 6
$5360.00
AGUERO, OCTAVIANO
Booking #:
425517
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 1:51 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$1000.00
TORRES, ALEXIS
Booking #:
425516
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 1:00 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
SANDOVAL, PAIGE
Booking #:
425515
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 12:32 am
Charges:
23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by CHECK
No Bond
GARCIA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
425514
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
12-20-2019 – 12:07 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 Wrong, Fictitious, Altered, or Obscured Insignia
$714.00
LUCIO, JOE
Booking #:
425513
Release Date:
12-20-2019 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF
No Bond
SANMIGUEL, ROBERT
Booking #:
425512
Release Date:
12-19-2019 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SINGLETON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
425511
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA
$2006.00
CENISEROS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
425510
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52030025 PROH WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, ADRAIN
Booking #:
425509
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
CAMPOS-RAMIREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
425508
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
CASEY, JAMES
Booking #:
425506
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1234.00
DOUGLAS, TROY
Booking #:
425505
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
SCARBROUGH, KERRI
Booking #:
425504
Release Date:
12-19-2019 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$1450.00
MCKINNEY, IAN
Booking #:
425503
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
MISC MILITARY HOLD
No Bond
GALINDO, GENEVA
Booking #:
425502
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 11:24 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BARRY, SHAELYNN
Booking #:
425501
Release Date:
12-19-2019 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 11:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LUNA, BANI
Booking #:
425500
Release Date:
12-19-2019 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 11:08 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
 
GARCIA, LEROY
Booking #:
425499
Release Date:
12-19-2019 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 10:19 am
Charges:
13990031 *RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 

More Stories for you

• CVHP News: Friday, December 20, 2019
Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Vet Talk with Dr. Gary Hodges from the Western Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Gary Hodges with the Western Veterinary Hospital stops by the KLST studio to answer some of your pet care questions…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, December 20th, Saturday, December 21st, and Sunday, December 22nd
Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, December 20th
Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest representative sales from Producers’ last sale of…

• Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus for Friday, December 20th
Temperatures at drop off will still be cold, however warmer than the last few days, with temperatures in the Low 40s….

• Getting to know your District 11 Candidates: JD Faircloth
JD Faircloth (R) is from Baird, Texas and has always lived in West Texas. He grew up in the agriculture industry then,…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story