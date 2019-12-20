12/20/19 Jail Log

Friday, December 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Disorderly Conduct Fighting: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Theft: 2
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Possession: 5
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Theft of Service: 1
- Misc Military Hold: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597