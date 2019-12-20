12/20/19 Jail Log Jail Logs

Friday, December 20, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details): Misc Parole Violation: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Disorderly Conduct Fighting: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Theft: 2

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Theft of Service: 1

Misc Military Hold: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1 These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system. Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

Kauffman, Shanna Booking #: 425522 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 5:11 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

CAMPBELL, BRADEY Booking #: 425521 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 3:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

HAYES, SHATIA Booking #: 425520 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 2:38 am Charges: 42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING) $442.00

WALKER, D NASHA Booking #: 425519 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 2:38 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING

MISC CPF X3 $442.00

SALINAS, TRISTAN Booking #: 425518 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 2:30 am Charges: 42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING)

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628260J4 PERMIT UNLICENSED DRIVER TO DRIVE (ICON)

MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING

MISC FTA X 6 $5360.00

AGUERO, OCTAVIANO Booking #: 425517 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 1:51 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $1000.00

TORRES, ALEXIS Booking #: 425516 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 1:00 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond

SANDOVAL, PAIGE Booking #: 425515 Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 12:32 am Charges: 23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by CHECK No Bond

GARCIA, ADRIAN Booking #: 425514 Release Date: 12-20-2019 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 12-20-2019 – 12:07 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 Wrong, Fictitious, Altered, or Obscured Insignia $714.00

LUCIO, JOE Booking #: 425513 Release Date: 12-20-2019 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 10:05 pm Charges: MISC CPF No Bond

SANMIGUEL, ROBERT Booking #: 425512 Release Date: 12-19-2019 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 8:17 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

SINGLETON, WILLIAM Booking #: 425511 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 8:06 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA $2006.00

CENISEROS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425510 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 7:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

52030025 PROH WEAPON

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $1000.00

SANCHEZ, ADRAIN Booking #: 425509 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 7:26 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond

CAMPOS-RAMIREZ, JUAN Booking #: 425508 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 6:11 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

CASEY, JAMES Booking #: 425506 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 5:12 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1234.00

DOUGLAS, TROY Booking #: 425505 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 3:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $1000.00

SCARBROUGH, KERRI Booking #: 425504 Release Date: 12-19-2019 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 3:24 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $1450.00

MCKINNEY, IAN Booking #: 425503 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 3:20 pm Charges: MISC MILITARY HOLD No Bond

GALINDO, GENEVA Booking #: 425502 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 11:24 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

BARRY, SHAELYNN Booking #: 425501 Release Date: 12-19-2019 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 11:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

LUNA, BANI Booking #: 425500 Release Date: 12-19-2019 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 11:08 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00

GARCIA, LEROY Booking #: 425499 Release Date: 12-19-2019 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 10:19 am Charges: 13990031 *RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

