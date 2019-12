12/2/19 Jail Log

Monday, December 2, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Possession: 18

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 4

Misc CPF: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Theft: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

Abusive Language: 1

Assault by Threat – Family Violence: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1

Misc Kimble County Holdover: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

No Drivers License: 1

Red Light Violation: 1

Driving with No Insurance: 1

Bail Jumping: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

SANCHEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 425133 Booking Date: 11-28-2019 – 12:19 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

DAVIS, ELIJAH Booking #: 425132 Release Date: 11-28-2019 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 11:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 38 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X3 $3935.20

VALLES, ERIC Booking #: 425131 Release Date: 11-28-2019 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 11:44 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1 $642.00

GOVEA, JOHN Booking #: 425130 Release Date: 11-28-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 11:26 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

ALFORD, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425129 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 10:25 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $642.00

VALDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 425128 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 8:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

DELATORRE, FAVIAN Booking #: 425127 Release Date: 11-27-2019 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 6:18 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

CORTEZ, CONDELARIO Booking #: 425126 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 3:12 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $10000.00

MOORE, WILLIE Booking #: 425125 Release Date: 11-27-2019 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 10:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

HINTON, MARK Booking #: 425124 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 10:10 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA $482.00

NAGERA, BRIANNA Booking #: 425123 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 9:35 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond

CALCOTE, BRADY Booking #: 425140 Booking Date: 11-29-2019 – 2:15 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

REYES, HAILEY Booking #: 425139 Release Date: 11-28-2019 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2019 – 9:24 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

VALENZUELA, RICHARD Booking #: 425138 Release Date: 11-28-2019 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2019 – 4:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

LARNED, THURMAN Booking #: 425137 Booking Date: 11-28-2019 – 4:28 pm Charges: 11990004 GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

MISC GJI*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR SEX CONTACT $150000.00

LEWIS, CAMERON Booking #: 425136 Booking Date: 11-28-2019 – 3:45 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $3500.00

PADILLA, JAZLYNE Booking #: 425135 Release Date: 11-28-2019 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2019 – 12:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

SNODGRASS, TAYLOR Booking #: 425134 Release Date: 11-28-2019 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2019 – 10:28 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $1000.00

ESPARZA, LEE Booking #: 425148 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 3:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

MATTES, ARRON Booking #: 425147 Release Date: 11-30-2019 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 3:05 am Charges: 73999999 ABUSIVE LANGUAGE $392.00

MONRREAL-CARREON, JONATHAN Booking #: 425146 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 3:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 DISPLAY FICTICIOUS DL

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC ICE HOLD $2134.00

JIO, KLARISSA Booking #: 425145 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 2:08 am Charges: 35620009 *VOP*POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

MISC CPF X4 No Bond

COSTILLA, DAVID Booking #: 425144 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 2:05 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1420.00

Curry, Jessica Booking #: 425143 Release Date: 11-30-2019 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 12:22 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00

HERNANDEZ, LONNIE Booking #: 425142 Booking Date: 11-29-2019 – 11:13 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY Booking #: 425141 Booking Date: 11-29-2019 – 3:41 pm Charges: 37040001 *COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

GOMEZ, APRIL Booking #: 425172 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 4:39 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

MARTINEZ, JESUS Booking #: 425171 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 4:25 am Charges: 48010017 CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond

MAY, AH’BREAHNAH Booking #: 425170 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 4:18 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

CRUZ, SAMUEL Booking #: 425169 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 3:50 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

ORTIZ, LUKE Booking #: 425168 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 3:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

BINGHAM, ALEXIS Booking #: 425167 Release Date: 12-01-2019 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 3:39 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

MILLER, MANUEL Booking #: 425166 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 3:20 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832153J4 FAILED TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER FOR CERTAIN STATIONARY VEHICLES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832154J4 FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY $908.00

VITALE, MITCHELL Booking #: 425165 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 2:40 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00

ANDERSON, DIRK Booking #: 425164 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 2:03 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

GUERRERO, SONIA Booking #: 425163 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 1:56 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00

PORTALES, MATTHEW Booking #: 425162 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 11:47 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $942.00

MENDOZA, JUANITA Booking #: 425161 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 10:59 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

RIOS, TONY Booking #: 425160 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 10:29 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C X1

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X1

54999999 NO DL X1

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X1

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X3 $4610.00

HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 425159 Release Date: 11-30-2019 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 9:43 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

RAYOS, ORLANDO Booking #: 425158 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 6:36 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X2 $1988.00

PADIER, JAMES Booking #: 425157 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 5:54 pm Charges: 52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM No Bond

CHAMBERS, CODY Booking #: 425156 Release Date: 11-30-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 5:02 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

KELLEY, JORDAN Booking #: 425155 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 4:33 pm Charges: MISC KIMBLE COUNTY HOLD OVER No Bond

TEJEDA PEREZ, MANUEL Booking #: 425154 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 2:24 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond

COTTO, JAMES Booking #: 425153 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 1:35 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond

DABNEY, CONNOR Booking #: 425152 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 11:52 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond

SHIPMAN, ROBERT Booking #: 425151 Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 9:58 am Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 425150 Release Date: 11-30-2019 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 7:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

Curry, Jessica Booking #: 425149 Release Date: 11-30-2019 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2019 – 7:06 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1992.00

ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 425185 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:20 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $444.00

SAUCEDA, DAVID Booking #: 425184 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:19 am Charges: 54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 $2310.00

RAMOS, LEOPOLDO Booking #: 425183 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:00 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WITH NO INSURANCE

54999999 DWLI $1224.00

WOOTEN, LONNIE Booking #: 425182 Release Date: 12-02-2019 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 12-02-2019 – 1:16 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 425181 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 10:53 pm Charges: 48010017 VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond

PHILLIPS, GEORGE Booking #: 425180 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 8:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00

MCDONALD, BRANDON Booking #: 425179 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 5:12 pm Charges: 50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR $10000.00

PERKINS, KEIVONYE Booking #: 425178 Release Date: 12-01-2019 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 4:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00

JONES, CHARITY Booking #: 425177 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 4:01 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00

Thompson, Henry Booking #: 425176 Booking Date: 12-01-2019 – 2:39 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPFX12 $500.00