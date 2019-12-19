12/19/19 Jail Log

Thursday, December 19, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 4
- Criminal Trespassing Inst High Edu Prev Conv Iat: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- FTA Child Support: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Crim Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Instrt: 1
- Theft: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
JIMENEZ, IGNACIO
Booking #:
425498
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 3:56 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
NATHAN, TYRESE
Booking #:
425497
Release Date:
12-19-2019 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 2:48 am
Charges:
57070021 CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT
$500.00
HUGHES, ACE
Booking #:
425496
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 2:44 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CARRILLO, ANTHONY
Booking #:
425495
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 2:04 am
Charges:
FTA *FTA* CHILD SUPPORT
$2000.00
RUIZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
425494
Release Date:
12-19-2019 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
12-19-2019 – 12:07 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
MUNOZ, JOAQUIN
Booking #:
425493
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
LEWIS, JAMES
Booking #:
425492
Release Date:
12-18-2019 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
73991084 *RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
No Bond
Jensen, Jonathan
Booking #:
425491
Release Date:
12-18-2019 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SMITH, KEYON
Booking #:
425490
Release Date:
12-18-2019 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MORALES, ANGELICA
Booking #:
425489
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
TALAVERA, LILLIAN
Booking #:
425488
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 *MTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$10000.00
Villarreal, Casey
Booking #:
425487
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
25890002 *MTR*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
48040003 *MTR*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48040003 *MTR*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$10000.00
MCGUIRE, CANDICE
Booking #:
425486
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
48040003 *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
ARAMBULA, DAVID
Booking #:
425485
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
Espinosa, Richard
Booking #:
425484
Booking Date:
12-18-2019 – 1:53 pm
Charges:
23990194 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990197 *GJI*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K
23990197 *GJI*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K
$10000.00