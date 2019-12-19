12/19/19 Jail Log





Thursday, December 19, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 4

Criminal Trespassing Inst High Edu Prev Conv Iat: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

FTA Child Support: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

Crim Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Instrt: 1

Theft: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

JIMENEZ, IGNACIO Booking #: 425498 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 3:56 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

NATHAN, TYRESE Booking #: 425497 Release Date: 12-19-2019 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 2:48 am Charges: 57070021 CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT $500.00

HUGHES, ACE Booking #: 425496 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 2:44 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00

CARRILLO, ANTHONY Booking #: 425495 Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 2:04 am Charges: FTA *FTA* CHILD SUPPORT $2000.00

RUIZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 425494 Release Date: 12-19-2019 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 12-19-2019 – 12:07 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

MUNOZ, JOAQUIN Booking #: 425493 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 10:24 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond

LEWIS, JAMES Booking #: 425492 Release Date: 12-18-2019 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 10:18 pm Charges: 73991084 *RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES No Bond

Jensen, Jonathan Booking #: 425491 Release Date: 12-18-2019 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 9:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

SMITH, KEYON Booking #: 425490 Release Date: 12-18-2019 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 9:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

MORALES, ANGELICA Booking #: 425489 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 8:35 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond

TALAVERA, LILLIAN Booking #: 425488 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 8:05 pm Charges: 35620008 *MTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ $10000.00

Villarreal, Casey Booking #: 425487 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 5:23 pm Charges: 25890002 *MTR*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

48040003 *MTR*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $10000.00

MCGUIRE, CANDICE Booking #: 425486 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 3:11 pm Charges: 48040003 *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond

ARAMBULA, DAVID Booking #: 425485 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 2:39 pm Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond