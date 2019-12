12/18/19 Jail Log – Texas Rangers Arrest Stalker, Bond Set at $20K

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 5

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault by Contact – Police Officer: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Stalking: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

TIMMS, JOHNATHON Booking #: 425483 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 2:40 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00

EDEN, JERRY Booking #: 425482 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 1:36 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

GRIGSBY, MELINDA Booking #: 425481 Release Date: 12-18-2019 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 1:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

SPRADLEY, DONALD Booking #: 425480 Booking Date: 12-18-2019 – 1:12 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond

AGUIRRE, JETT Booking #: 425479 Release Date: 12-18-2019 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 11:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00

TURNER-SIMPSON, JADEN Booking #: 425478 Release Date: 12-18-2019 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 9:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $1500.00

JIMENEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 425477 Release Date: 12-18-2019 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 9:35 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-POLICE OFFICER

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY $1492.00

DENNISON, MATTHEW Booking #: 425476 Release Date: 12-17-2019 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 7:12 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 425475 Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 5:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $642.00

COBB, ANTHONY Booking #: 425474 Release Date: 12-17-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 5:25 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $420.00

NAJERA, JESSICA Booking #: 425473 Release Date: 12-17-2019 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 5:23 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $420.00

NICHOLS, JEREMY Booking #: 425472 Release Date: 12-17-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 5:11 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $450.00

SHINKLE, JAMES Booking #: 425471 Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 4:27 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

72999999 SOLICITING FOR SERVICES W/O PERMIT

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $1142.00

CARVER, MEAGAN Booking #: 425470 Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 3:14 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT $75000.00

BYERS, JESSE Booking #: 425469 Release Date: 12-17-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 2:41 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

THAMES, JUSTIN Booking #: 425468 Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 2:21 pm Charges: 13160014 STALKING $20000.00

ROSAS, ROGELIO Booking #: 425467 Release Date: 12-17-2019 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 10:40 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID No Bond

SPARKS, JUSTIN Booking #: 425466 Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 10:09 am Charges: 48010019 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond