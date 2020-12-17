12/17 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Indecency w/Child among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jesus Alvarez
Juan Verdugo

Jesus Alvarez was taken into custody at approximately 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 as a result of a warrant.

Bail for Alvarez was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Juan Verdugo was taken into custody at approximately 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 due to a warrant issused by the 119th District Court.

Bail for Verdugo was set at $50,000 for Indecency w/a Child Exposes. He was released at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon on Alcohol Premises: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Indecency w/a Child – Exposes: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
 
TAFOLLA, FRANCISA
Booking #:
431314
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 2:05 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
STONEMAN, TYLER
Booking #:
431316
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 1:59 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 FAILURE TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
$2190.00
ROSAS, ROLANDO
Booking #:
431315
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 1:28 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CARRASCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
431313
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 12:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMOS, DEREK
Booking #:
431312
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR *POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
GARCIA-LEBRON, HECTOR
Booking #:
431311
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$464.00
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
431310
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
Chavez, Christopher
Booking #:
431309
Release Date:
12-17-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
431308
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE -CLASS C
$512.00
PEREZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
431307
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
GRAY, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
431306
Release Date:
12-16-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54040009 *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
RIOS, JADEN
Booking #:
431305
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
52990010 UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
No Bond
ALVAREZ, JESUS
Booking #:
431304
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
VERDUGO, JUAN
Booking #:
431303
Release Date:
12-16-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
36990013 *MTR* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
No Bond
GONZALEZ, KORBYN
Booking #:
431302
Release Date:
12-16-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
35990020 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$15000.00
MARTIN, CLIFFORD
Booking #:
431301
Release Date:
12-16-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JAMES
Booking #:
431300
Release Date:
12-16-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 1:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JONES, ROBERT
Booking #:
431299
Booking Date:
12-16-2020 – 11:14 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo