12/17 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Indecency w/Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jesus Alvarez was taken into custody at approximately 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 as a result of a warrant.
Bail for Alvarez was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Juan Verdugo was taken into custody at approximately 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 due to a warrant issused by the 119th District Court.
Bail for Verdugo was set at $50,000 for Indecency w/a Child Exposes. He was released at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 7
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon on Alcohol Premises: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Indecency w/a Child – Exposes: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
54999999 FAILURE TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040009 *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
