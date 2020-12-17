12/17 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Indecency w/Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jesus Alvarez

Juan Verdugo

Jesus Alvarez was taken into custody at approximately 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 as a result of a warrant.

Bail for Alvarez was set at $100,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Juan Verdugo was taken into custody at approximately 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 due to a warrant issused by the 119th District Court.

Bail for Verdugo was set at $50,000 for Indecency w/a Child Exposes. He was released at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):