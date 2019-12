12/17/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Theft: 2

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Child Support: 1

Possession of Methamphetamine: 1

Misc 24 HR Commitment: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

KEMP, LAETITIA Booking #: 425464 Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 2:59 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

BROWN, KYLIE Booking #: 425463 Booking Date: 12-17-2019 – 1:02 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030024 *MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC POSSESSION CS PG 1>=1G<4G $642.00

GERGROSS, CLAYTON Booking #: 425462 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:55 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

HOLLAND, KEITH Booking #: 425461 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:04 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00

HERNANDEZ, VENESSA Booking #: 425460 Release Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 9:17 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832485J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832486J4

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1424650J4

MISC VPTA X2 $2754.20

GORDON, JACINDA Booking #: 425459 Release Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 8:55 pm Charges: 38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE $5000.00

WILKINS, JERRY Booking #: 425458 Release Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 8:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

RECIO, REYNALDO Booking #: 425457 Release Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 8:26 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA $1863.00

Scoggin, Clifton Booking #: 425456 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 3:08 pm Charges: MISC FTA*CHILD SUPPORT $2000.00

HAMMONDS, TAMMY Booking #: 425455 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 2:05 pm Charges: MISC GOB*POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE $7500.00

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 425454 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 1:58 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

AGUERO, JOADAM Booking #: 425453 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 12:33 pm Charges: MISC 24 HR COMMITMENT No Bond

CAMARILLO, MIRANDA Booking #: 425452 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:57 am Charges: 35990003 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

PERKINS, JAMEY Booking #: 425451 Release Date: 12-16-2019 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:48 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731268J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on case #12-1067J3 $2258.10

PANKEY, TERRELL Booking #: 425450 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:10 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond

FALKNER, JONATHAN Booking #: 425449 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 11:08 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond