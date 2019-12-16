12/16/19 Jail Log

Monday, December 16, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault – Family Violence: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 10

Possession: 10

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Theft: 4

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Stalking: 1

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Assault by Contact: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1

DOC – Fighting: 1

Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

FLOREZ, DESIREE Booking #: 425413 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 3:23 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00

LOPEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 425412 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 2:37 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

MISC CPF X2 $1444.00

GARCIA, JAZIEL Booking #: 425411 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 1:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00

GRANTHAM, AUSTIN Booking #: 425410 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 12:52 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00

CARDOVA, TEVIN Booking #: 425409 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 11:10 pm Charges: 24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE $7500.00

TAYLOR, JAMES Booking #: 425408 Release Date: 12-13-2019 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 10:55 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00

RAMIREZ, ROSAMARIA Booking #: 425407 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 9:18 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

SMITH, DANIEL Booking #: 425406 Release Date: 12-13-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 7:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

MAYBERRY, KENDRICK Booking #: 425405 Release Date: 12-13-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00

MARTINEZ, JOSE Booking #: 425404 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 7:28 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $642.00

JOHNSON, MARILDA Booking #: 425403 Release Date: 12-13-2019 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 4:35 pm Charges: P80 THEFT No Bond

LUMSDON, SHANE Booking #: 425402 Release Date: 12-13-2019 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 3:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00

ROE, ROBYN Booking #: 425401 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 3:00 pm Charges: 54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond

MAHOLLY, ANTHONY Booking #: 425400 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 2:17 pm Charges: 35620010 *GJI* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS No Bond

MORALES, JULIA Booking #: 425399 Release Date: 12-13-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 12:00 pm Charges: 32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK No Bond

CUELLAR, CHELSY Booking #: 425398 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 11:44 am Charges: 52030024 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond

JALOMO, ENRIQUE Booking #: 425396 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 10:14 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

ROSAS, ROGER Booking #: 425395 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 7:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

MARTINEZ, MIKE Booking #: 425427 Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 4:19 am Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR $500.00

MARTINEZ, SERGIO Booking #: 425428 Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 4:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

TRONCOSO, HEATHER Booking #: 425426 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 11:12 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

SERTAIN, CHRISTY Booking #: 425425 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 10:52 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

DENTON, DANIEL Booking #: 425424 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 10:26 pm Charges: 13160014 STALKING No Bond

HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 425422 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 9:46 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

GONZALES, MAEGAN Booking #: 425423 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 9:44 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

MOWREY, TY Booking #: 425421 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 7:26 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond

VIVIAN, ANTHONY Booking #: 425420 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 4:50 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond

VALENCIA, BIANCA Booking #: 425419 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 3:40 pm Charges: 26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $10000.00

VASQUEZ, YOLANDA Booking #: 425418 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 3:32 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1424.00

CUSSON-WALKER, JOHN Booking #: 425417 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 3:28 pm Charges: 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES No Bond

HIGGINS, HUNTER Booking #: 425416 Release Date: 12-14-2019 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 3:17 pm Charges: 23990009 *GJI*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC No Bond

SHIPMAN, ROBERT Booking #: 425415 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 10:12 am Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

GARCIA, SARAH Booking #: 425414 Booking Date: 12-14-2019 – 6:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $36000.00

YBARRA, SAM Booking #: 425447 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 5:14 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT $492.00

KARCHER, JOHN Booking #: 425446 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 5:03 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

MOHLER, ADRIANN Booking #: 425445 Booking Date: 12-16-2019 – 12:40 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00

HUFF, DEMETRIUS Booking #: 425444 Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 11:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 3 $5350.00

RODRIGUEZ, BRIANNA Booking #: 425443 Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 11:22 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

WALKER, THELMA Booking #: 425442 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 10:15 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT $870.00

VALDEZ, JESUS Booking #: 425441 Release Date: 12-16-2019 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 9:34 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $1000.00

GARZA, FRANCES Booking #: 425440 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 7:35 pm Charges: 42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING) $442.00

RODRIGUEZ, CONNIE Booking #: 425439 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 7:06 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING $442.00

GARZA, JUAN Booking #: 425438 Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 6:03 pm Charges: 71999999 DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC CPFx5

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $864.00

LARA, DANIEL Booking #: 425437 Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 5:50 pm Charges: 13990001 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $2500.00

ESPINOZA, JESSICA Booking #: 425436 Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 2:59 pm Charges: MISC CPFx1 No Bond

AGUIRRE, SAMANTHA Booking #: 425435 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 2:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 No Bond

WARREN, SHANE Booking #: 425434 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 12:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

TERRIQUEZ, CECELIA Booking #: 425433 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 12:19 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00

YBARRA, NICHOLAS Booking #: 425432 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 9:25 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

BINDER, DILLON Booking #: 425431 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 9:17 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS Booking #: 425430 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 7:51 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

GHOST, GHOST Booking #: 425429 Release Date: 12-15-2019 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2019 – 7:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

More Stories for you

• CVHP News: December 16, 2019. Corey Owens stops by to talk about the USMCA Trade Agreement

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• K & J on the Job – Tom’s Tire Pros: Learning to do an oil change

In this week’s K & J on the Job, Kristen takes her car to Tom’s Tire Pros where she learns how to do an oil change on…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, December 16th

Jody Frey from Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on livestock sales. This is last week of sales…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays for…

• Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Temperatures to begin our day will start in the Upper 30s and Lower 40s at drop off time for most of the Concho Valley….

• 18th annual Sierra Lights illuminates San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – The 18th annual Sierra Lights lit up the south end of San Angelo on Saturday, December 15. The…