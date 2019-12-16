12/16/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Monday, December 16, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 10
  • Possession: 10
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Theft: 4
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Stalking: 1
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Assault by Contact: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1
  • DOC – Fighting: 1
  • Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Hirschfeld%20ForJailLogBanner%201100x210-_1555023585141.jpg_81961918_ver1.0.jpg

 
FLOREZ, DESIREE
Booking #:
425413
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 3:23 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
$492.00
LOPEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
425412
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 2:37 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
MISC CPF X2
$1444.00
GARCIA, JAZIEL
Booking #:
425411
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 1:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
GRANTHAM, AUSTIN
Booking #:
425410
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 12:52 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CARDOVA, TEVIN
Booking #:
425409
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$7500.00
TAYLOR, JAMES
Booking #:
425408
Release Date:
12-13-2019 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
RAMIREZ, ROSAMARIA
Booking #:
425407
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
SMITH, DANIEL
Booking #:
425406
Release Date:
12-13-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MAYBERRY, KENDRICK
Booking #:
425405
Release Date:
12-13-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
425404
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$642.00
 
JOHNSON, MARILDA
Booking #:
425403
Release Date:
12-13-2019 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
P80 THEFT
No Bond
LUMSDON, SHANE
Booking #:
425402
Release Date:
12-13-2019 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
ROE, ROBYN
Booking #:
425401
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
MAHOLLY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
425400
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
35620010 *GJI* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
MORALES, JULIA
Booking #:
425399
Release Date:
12-13-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 12:00 pm
Charges:
32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
No Bond
CUELLAR, CHELSY
Booking #:
425398
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 11:44 am
Charges:
52030024 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
JALOMO, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
425396
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 10:14 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROSAS, ROGER
Booking #:
425395
Booking Date:
12-13-2019 – 7:48 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
 
MARTINEZ, MIKE
Booking #:
425427
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 4:19 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
MARTINEZ, SERGIO
Booking #:
425428
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 4:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TRONCOSO, HEATHER
Booking #:
425426
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SERTAIN, CHRISTY
Booking #:
425425
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DENTON, DANIEL
Booking #:
425424
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
13160014 STALKING
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
425422
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, MAEGAN
Booking #:
425423
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MOWREY, TY
Booking #:
425421
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
VIVIAN, ANTHONY
Booking #:
425420
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
VALENCIA, BIANCA
Booking #:
425419
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$10000.00
VASQUEZ, YOLANDA
Booking #:
425418
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1424.00
CUSSON-WALKER, JOHN
Booking #:
425417
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
No Bond
HIGGINS, HUNTER
Booking #:
425416
Release Date:
12-14-2019 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
23990009 *GJI*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
No Bond
SHIPMAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
425415
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 10:12 am
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GARCIA, SARAH
Booking #:
425414
Booking Date:
12-14-2019 – 6:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$36000.00
YBARRA, SAM
Booking #:
425447
Booking Date:
12-16-2019 – 5:14 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
$492.00
KARCHER, JOHN
Booking #:
425446
Booking Date:
12-16-2019 – 5:03 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MOHLER, ADRIANN
Booking #:
425445
Booking Date:
12-16-2019 – 12:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
HUFF, DEMETRIUS
Booking #:
425444
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 3
$5350.00
RODRIGUEZ, BRIANNA
Booking #:
425443
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WALKER, THELMA
Booking #:
425442
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
$870.00
VALDEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
425441
Release Date:
12-16-2019 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$1000.00
GARZA, FRANCES
Booking #:
425440
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING)
$442.00
RODRIGUEZ, CONNIE
Booking #:
425439
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
$442.00
GARZA, JUAN
Booking #:
425438
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
71999999 DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC CPFx5
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$864.00
LARA, DANIEL
Booking #:
425437
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
13990001 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$2500.00
ESPINOZA, JESSICA
Booking #:
425436
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFx1
No Bond
AGUIRRE, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
425435
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
WARREN, SHANE
Booking #:
425434
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TERRIQUEZ, CECELIA
Booking #:
425433
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
YBARRA, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
425432
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 9:25 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
BINDER, DILLON
Booking #:
425431
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 9:17 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS
Booking #:
425430
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 7:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
GHOST, GHOST
Booking #:
425429
Release Date:
12-15-2019 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2019 – 7:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00

More Stories for you

• CVHP News: December 16, 2019. Corey Owens stops by to talk about the USMCA Trade Agreement
Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• K & J on the Job – Tom’s Tire Pros: Learning to do an oil change
In this week’s K & J on the Job, Kristen takes her car to Tom’s Tire Pros where she learns how to do an oil change on…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, December 16th
Jody Frey from Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on livestock sales. This is last week of sales…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call
Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays for…

• Bus Stop Forecast and SAISD Breakfast and Lunch Menus
Temperatures to begin our day will start in the Upper 30s and Lower 40s at drop off time for most of the Concho Valley….

• 18th annual Sierra Lights illuminates San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 18th annual Sierra Lights lit up the south end of San Angelo on Saturday, December 15. The…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story