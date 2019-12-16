12/16/19 Jail Log

Monday, December 16, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault – Family Violence: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 10
- Possession: 10
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Racing on Highway: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Theft: 4
- Issuance of Bad Check: 1
- Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Stalking: 1
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1
- DOC – Fighting: 1
- Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
MISC CPF X2
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 3
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
MISC CPFx5
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
